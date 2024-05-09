God's Window in Mpumalanga: Things to see and do (2024 guide)

South Africa has various popular tourist attractions. God's Window in Mpumalanga is one of the country's most popular spots for tourists and locals to admire the landmark's breathtaking views. What is there to see and do at God's Window? Here is everything to know about the popular destination.

God's Window is a popular attraction for South Africans and international tourists. Photo: @Motlatsi_RC on X (Twitter) and Cuveland/Ullstein bild (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

God's Window in Mpumalanga is a massive attraction. The spot provides a spectacular panoramic view of the lush Lowveld, with a 900-meter drop-down. The view of the cliffs makes for a surreal experience, with a seemingly never-ending view of the landscape that stretches as far as the eye can see.

The area where God's Window is situated is adorned with striking rock formations and cascading waterfalls, adding to the view's beauty. There is more to do than gaze at the natural surroundings, though, with various exciting activities to enjoy at the attraction. Graskop to God's Window views has must-see rock formations and wildlife.

Where in South Africa is God's Window?

God's Window directions take you through Mpumalanga's Panorama Route, one of South Africa's most scenic areas. The natural landmark is nestled in the Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve.

What is the meaning of God's Window?

Now that we know where it is located, why is it called God's Window? The attraction's name comes from its breathtaking view, with vast views from a significant height that sometimes sees clouds at the same level. This prompts many to consider the view something you could only see from the 'heavens'.

What activities are offered at God's Window?

God's Window activities go beyond admiring the impressive view. The attraction is in the Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve, which offers plenty of things to see and do, from hiking to bird watching and other exciting outdoor activities. What is there to do at this tourist hot spot?

God's Window is located within the Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve. Photo: @AfricaisHOME2 and @ShotLeft on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hiking

A hike on one of Blyde River Canyon's popular trails provides adventure-seekers with awe-inspiring views of the impressive canyons and lush greenery surrounding the area. Travelleto mentions that the Leopard Trail is one of the most popular, taking hikers through lush forests and past scenic waterfalls.

The Rain Forest Trail is the closest trail to God's Window, a light 1 km trail suitable for all ages and fitness levels. The Fanie Botha Trail is great for experienced hikers looking for a more challenging trail. It has a scenic 42 km stretch that includes Sabie Falls. The trail can be done over various days and takes adventure seekers to the summit of Mariepskop.

Bird watching

The area's lush forests and waterfalls make it a haven for wildlife, including countless species of birds. Close to God's Window, there are designated bird-watching areas (called Important Bird Areas or IBAs) that offer breathtaking views of the area and birds native to it.

The three most popular include the Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve, Mac Mac Escarpment and Forests, and the Graskop Grasslands. GoBirding highlights the Gurney’s Sugarbird, Cape Canary, and Malachite Sunbird as some of the area's most noteworthy birds.

Other activities

If you want more, you can venture away from God's Window and enjoy other activities in the area. Graskop Gorge Lift Co. offers adventure-seekers various adrenaline-filled ways to see all God's Window has to offer.

Graskop Gorge Lift Co. is a recreational area that offers zip-lining, a suspension bridge, and a glass elevator that descends into a gorge, giving you a closer look at the gorgeous surroundings. The elevator goes down 51 meters and is ideal for those looking for a memorable thrill.

You can also immerse yourself in the area's rich history and visit the local area, Graskop, a small gold mining camp that emerged in the 1880s. Today, it is a tourist destination with much of the classic design still existing today.

Graskop Gorge Lift Co. offers adventure-seekers various adrenaline-filled ways to see all God's Window has to offer. Photo: @graskopgorgeliftco on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Closeby attractions

Various must-see attractions offer unique views close to God's Window. One of the most prominent attractions in the area is Lisbon Falls, a beautiful waterfall outside the famous Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve and the highest in Mpumalanga at 94 metres.

Another tourist favourite is the Pinnacle Rock. It is a sizeable freestanding quartzite rock around 30 metres high and towers over its surroundings. The Three Rondavels are another unique rock formation that is a must-see. They are three round mountain tops with slight points at the top.

Bourke's Luck Potholes are a must-see for those willing to travel outside the area. Located 35 km from Graskop, the area offers unique geological formations created through water erosion.

How much does it cost to enter God's Window?

Stray Along The Way reported 2019 that God's Window entrance fees vary between R10 and R50 per vehicle and are payable in cash. However, Top Reviews stated the 2024 fees are R25 per adult and R 15 per child.

God's Window accommodation

Staying near God’s Window is ideal for those coming from far away who want to make the most of their time in the area. The area offers various accommodations, from luxurious beach island-style resorts to humble bed-and-breakfast options for the more humble traveller.

Accommodation costs range from an estimated R600 per night to over R1,500, depending on the accommodation's rating. The fees are also subject to change during peak season.

Bourke's Luck Potholes is located near Blyde River Canyon Reserve. Photo: Hoberman Collection and Meißner/Ullstein bild (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

God's Window reviews

The gorgeous area has had rave reviews online, with an average of 4.5/5 on Google reviews, based on 8,146 Google reviews. A Google user called The Schwegmann Family gave it a rating of 4/5, saying:

'Beautiful place to see. Would recommend to everyone if in surrounding areas of God’s window. It’s an amazing experience driving through the clouds and above the clouds getting to God’s window, feels almost unreal. Unfortunately my family and I couldn’t get as nice a view of God’s window but was definitely incredible to see. Disclaimer: if you’re afraid of heights I wouldn’t recommend going to the location.'

Google user Chané Edwards gave the attraction a 5/5 rating. She said:

Stunning views! Definitely check the weather before as fog and mist might hinder viewing. Wear comfortable walking shoes, there are quite a few steps which can get slippery.

God's Window in Mpumalanga has become one of the country's most popular attractions for locals and international tourists who wish to see a memorable view that will stick with them for years. Revel at South Africa's undeniable beauty that stretches as far as the eye can see, and enjoy one of the various exciting activities in and around the area to make the most of the trip.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: How to clean leather: Essential tips for maintaining your items

Genuine leather is a popular choice amongst consumers thanks to its long-lasting durability and visual appeal. Briefly.co.za wrote an article regarding tips and tricks for maintaining your leather items to avoid damage and keep the items in top shape.

How do you clean leather? Here are some essential tips for maintaining your fine leather goods.

Source: Briefly News