Cabo Beach Club menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
by  Priscillah Mueni

Cabo Beach Club offers more than a unique and lavish experience, especially if you want to escape life's mundane nature. It is a calming location along the magnificent Victoria & Alfred Waterfront. Experience the breathtaking views, tasty meals and diverse drinks under one roof. Furthermore, the Cabo Beach Club menu and prices for 2024 are the icing on the cake and why you should check it out.

Cabo Beach Club menu items
Cabo Beach Club menu and prices in 2024. Photo: @Cabo Beach Club (modified by author)
Cabo Beach Club is a unique establishment, one of its kind, in Cape Town. The Cabo Beach Club menu for 2024 offers a variety of food and drink options to choose from.

Cabo Beach Club menu and prices

The Cabo Beach Club menu 2024 combines the chef's specials with various delicious meals. Whether you love seafood, juicy burgers or salads, there is a tasty option for you to enjoy.

Starters

Tabulated below are the starter options in the Cabo Beach Club menu 2024:

Menu itemPrice
Oysters (the classic, tropic thunder, the Frenchie) R45 each or R380 for 12
The Cabo Caesar R185
S&P Squid R205
Thai green steamed West Coast mussel R180
Beef sirloin tataki R175
Fire-roasted tofu and chilli flake butternut salad R175
BBQ chicken wingsR175
The Cabo cobb salad R180
The Greek goddessR175
Summer salad R155
Fried chicken boa R170
Ceviche R220
Steak tartareR170

Sushi

Cabo Beach Club sushi
Cabo Beach Club sushi menu. Photo: @Cabo Beach Club (modified by author)
If you love sushi, these are the options the Cabo Beach Club offers and how much they cost:

Menu itemPrice
Prawn tempuraR220
New world sashimiR155
Togaroshi tuna takai R185
Rock 'n' roll R195
Tiger rollR195
Salmon grenadesR195
Rainbow reloaded R195
VolcanoR185
4x4 R240
Cheesy prawn spring roll R150

California rolls

These are the California roll options you could nibble on as you wait for your main meal:

Menu itemPrice
Prawn and avo R140
Salmon and avoR140
Tuna caviar, mayo and avoR145
Cucumber, radish and pickled carrotR125

Main event

Cabo Beach Club main menu dishes
Cabo Beach Club's main dishes menu and price. Photo: @Cabo Beach Club (modified by author)
The Cabo Beach Club menu has the following meals in the main dishes section of the menu:

Menu itemPrice
Club burger R230
Ash's smash burger R185
Vegetarian burger R245
Fried fish sliders R170
Prawn tagliatelle R280
Sirloin tagliatelle R295
Napoltana pasta R160
Vongole pasta R200
Whole baked fish R350
Teriyaki salmon R260
The beach platter (for two)R1750
Wood-roasted whole chickenR400
Aged beef fillet R320
Aged ribeye steak R450
Mozambican prawnsR480
The beach braai R2,300

Pizza

Cabo Beach Club pizza menu
Cabo Beach Club pizzas. Photo: @Cabo Beach Club (modified by author)
Cabo Beach Club makes its pizza using the finest imported Italian flour fermented for at least 48 hours and made in the traditional Neapolitan style. These are the pizza prices on the Cabo Beach Club menu in 2024:

Menu itemPrice
Pizza margherita R155
The clucker R220
Pizza diavola R180
The med R175
Pizza Bianca R175
The Parma R180
The Latina R170
The GenaR180
The OG R195
The Mary R215

Sides

Cabo Beach Club salad options
Cabo Beach Club salads. Photo: @Cabo Beach Club (modified by author)
Order the main dishes alongside any of these side dishes:

Menu itemPrice
Truffle parmesan French friesR85
Side saladR50
Sweet garlic aioli R40
Fire-roasted broccoli miso mayoR60

Sweet ending

Even though the Cabo Beach Club food menu does not explicitly offer desserts, the sweet ending section provides the chance to turn these options into desserts.

Menu itemPrice
Strawberry sorbetR80
Burnt basque cheesecakeR140
The Cabo brownieR140
Amarula creme bruleeR150

Cabo Beach Club drinks menu

After a tasty meal, indulge in a drink from the drinks menu. The options include champagne, wine, cocktails and beer.

Cocktails

Cabo Beach Club cocktails
Cabo Beach Club cocktails. Photo: @Cabo Beach Club (modified by author)
These are the cocktail options to choose from:

Menu itemPrice
Summer G&T R140
Strawberry daiquiri R120
Aperol spritz R125
Caipirinha R155
Cabo Se Torres R165
1800 Coconut colada R160
Pina colada R125
Cabo iced teaR125
Summer berry G&T R155
Cosmopolitan R105
Malfy sunset R125
Summer Skyy R125
Cuervo margarita R135
Passionfruit CollinsR155

Tabulated below are more cocktail options you could choose from:

Menu itemPrice
Golden sourR175
Watermelon gin bull R150
Cranberry goose R155
Cabo mojito R135
Crown guard R155
Bacardi mojito R115
Spiced Samedi mojito R115
America meets Italy R125
Prima PalomaR225
East meets west R180
Pink flamingo R190
Mai tai R140
Mr Blue Sky R140
Maiden voyageR130

Champagne

Cabo Beach Club champagne
Cabo Beach Club champagne. Photo: @Cabo Beach Club (modified by author)
The Cabo Beach Club menu has the following options in its drinks sections for champagne lovers to choose from:

Menu itemPrice
G.H. Mumm OlympeR2,750
G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Brut R2,550
G.H. Mumm Demi-Sec (Semi-Sweet) R2,950
Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque Blanc De Blancs R45,000
Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque Rosé R12, 500
Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque Brut R10,500
Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut N|V R2,995
Luc Belaire LuxeR1,995
Luc Belaire Rare RoseR1,995
Luc Belaire GoldR1,995

MCC sparkling

The MCC sparkling offers the following options:

Menu itemPrice
L’Ormarins Brut Classique N|VR650
L’Ormarins Classique Rose N|VR650
L’Ormarins Rose VintageR680
L’Ormarins Private CuveeR1,695
Graham Beck Brut Rosé N|VR695
Pongracz Noble Nectar Demi Sec R595
Spier MCCR610
Boschendal Brut Rosé N|VR685
Boschendal Brut N|V R685
Krone Rosé Cuvee BrutR615
Pongracz BrutR595
Pongracz RoséR595
Pongracz Desiderius VintageR1,800

Prosecco

Tabulated below are the Cabo Beach Club menu prices for prosecco:

Menu itemPrice
Martini prosecco brutR735
Cinzano proseccoR685
Zardetto prosecco TradizionaleR955

Sauvignon Blanc

The Cabo Beach Club drinks menu offers the following white wine options:

Menu itemPrice
Spier R255
Warwick, the first lady R105 | R370
De Grendel R370
Iona R560
Creation R125 | R465
Cederberg R440
Vergelegen R415
Ken Forrester ReserveR335
PhoenixR75 | R240
Boschendal 1685 R100 | R370
Zonnebloem R285
Spier Creative Block 2 R120 | R445
BramptonR90 | R275
Cape of Good Hope AltimaR445

Chardonnay

Cabo Beach Club wine options
Cabo Beach Club wine options. Photo: @Cabo Beach Club (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Chardonnay lovers have the following options to choose from in the Cabo Beach Club drinks menu:

Menu itemPrice
Fat B.R105 | R345
Boschendal 1685 R125 | R425
Glen Carlou R560
Zonnebloem R380
Spier Seaward R130 | R425
Ernst Gouws & Co R375
Brampton Unoaked R95 | R315
Durbanville Hills Collective Reserve R450
Hamilton Russell R2,195

Chenin Blanc

The Cabo Beach Club drinks menu offers the following options for Chenin Blanc lovers

Menu ItemsPrice
Ken Forrester PetitR90 | R245
AnemosR1695
Fleur Du Cap EssenceR315
Ernst Gouws & CoR375
Spier 21 GablesR895
Van Loveren No. 5R245

Other white blends

Tabulated below are more wine options to choose from in the Cabo Beach Club menu:

Menu itemsPrice
Haute Cabrière Chardonnay | Pinot Noir R105 | R375
Spier Signature Chardonnay | Pinot Noir R85 | R255
Boschendal Chardonnay | Pinot Noir R105 | R345
Zonnebloem Blanc De Blanc R265

Rose

Cabo Beach Club rose options
Cabo Beach Club drinks menu. Photo: @Cabo Beach Club (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

The Cabo Beach Club menu for drinks offers the following rose options:

Menu ItemPrice
Cederberg SustainableR315
Fryers Cove Doringbay Pinot Noir R105 | R330
Warwick, the first ladyR95 | R335
Brampton R95 | R295
De GrendelR95 | R295
Jean Roi Cap ProvincialR800
Holden Manz RothkoR460
Whispering AngelR1350
Lanzerac Pinotage RoseR305
Leeuwenkuil Reserve R295
Glen Carlou Pinot NoirR365

Shiraz

The Cabo Beach Club menu drinks section has the following shiraz options:

Menu itemPrice
De GrendelR695
12 Mile SyrahR845
ZandvlietR125 | R460
Spier SeawardR135 | R425
SaronsbergR1,100

Merlot

Merlot lovers have the following options:

Menu itemPrice
Spier SignatureR95 | R295
ZonnebloemR375
Steenberg R205 | R695
Ernst Gouws & CoR495
ZevenwachtR495
Fleur Du Cap EssenceR375

Pinotage

These are the Pinotage options in the Cabo Beach Club drinks menu:

Menu itemPrice
BeyerskloofR345
Kleine Zalze Cellar SelectionR95 | R315
BramptonR105 | R320
Warwick, the first ladyR105 | R365

Pinot noir

Pinot noir lovers have the following options to choose from:

Menu itemPrice
ZonnebloemR375
LanzeracR685
Spier 21 Gables R1,250
Sophie Mr P R550
Elgin Vintners R895
Lourensford The DomeR140 | R495
Creation R785

Cabernet Sauvignon

Use these Cape Town's Cabo Beach Club menu prices as a template to explore these cabernet sauvignon options:

Menu itemPrice
Warwick, the first ladyR115 | R395
Glen CarlouR165 | R595
VergelegenR1,125
BramptonR105 | R365
NederburgR355
Ernie Els Big EasyR395
Klein Zalze Vintage SelectionR625
Boschendal 1685R475

Other red blends

Build your pallet by exploring the following red blends at the Cabo Beach Club:

Menu itemPrice
Rupert & Rothschild Classique R675
Nederburg Motorcycle Marvel R825
Warwick, professor Black Pitch Black R685
Phoenix R95 | R290
Boschendal Nicolas R195 | R645
Fat Bastarde Golden Reserve R475
Meerlust Rubicon R1650
Warwick, three cape ladies R605
Boekenhoutskloof The Chocolate Block R805
Anthonij Rupert Optima R815

Beers on tap

The Cabo Beach Club drinks menu also has the following options for beer lovers:

Menu itemPrice
Heineken 300mlR40
Heineken 500ml R65
Stellenbrau Craven Craft Lager 300ml R45
Stellenbrau Craven Craft Lager 500ml R65
Jack Black Pale Ale 300ml R40
Jack Black Pale Ale 500ml R65
Jack Black Lager 300ml R45
Jack Black Lager 500ml R70
Jack Black Weiss 300ml R45
Jack Black Weiss 500mlR65
Jack Black Super Crush 300mlR50
Jack Black Super Crush 500ml R80
Windhoek Draught 300ml R40
Windhoek Draught 500mlR60
Amstel 300ml R35
Amstel 500mlR60

Cabo Beach Club menu specials

The Cabo Beach Club menu does not currently have any specials. Nevertheless, visit the location for a tasty meal or drink.

Cabo Beach Club entry fee

The restaurant does not charge entry fees, especially if you are going to dine. However, you can hire a section of the space for private events. The Cabo Beach Club booking option is available through the following channels:

What is the dress code for Cabo Beach Club?

Cabo Beach Club is situated on a beachfront; hence, the dress code is very casual, and the facility does not dictate what you should wear. Nonetheless, most guests like to spice up their looks, especially during dinner.

The Cabo Beach Club menu and prices in 2024 highlight why you ought to check out the facility. Besides its diverse food and drink options, its location guarantees a worthwhile experience.

