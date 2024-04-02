Cabo Beach Club menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Cabo Beach Club offers more than a unique and lavish experience, especially if you want to escape life's mundane nature. It is a calming location along the magnificent Victoria & Alfred Waterfront. Experience the breathtaking views, tasty meals and diverse drinks under one roof. Furthermore, the Cabo Beach Club menu and prices for 2024 are the icing on the cake and why you should check it out.
Cabo Beach Club is a unique establishment, one of its kind, in Cape Town. The Cabo Beach Club menu for 2024 offers a variety of food and drink options to choose from.
Cabo Beach Club menu and prices
The Cabo Beach Club menu 2024 combines the chef's specials with various delicious meals. Whether you love seafood, juicy burgers or salads, there is a tasty option for you to enjoy.
Starters
Tabulated below are the starter options in the Cabo Beach Club menu 2024:
|Menu item
|Price
|Oysters (the classic, tropic thunder, the Frenchie)
|R45 each or R380 for 12
|The Cabo Caesar
|R185
|S&P Squid
|R205
|Thai green steamed West Coast mussel
|R180
|Beef sirloin tataki
|R175
|Fire-roasted tofu and chilli flake butternut salad
|R175
|BBQ chicken wings
|R175
|The Cabo cobb salad
|R180
|The Greek goddess
|R175
|Summer salad
|R155
|Fried chicken boa
|R170
|Ceviche
|R220
|Steak tartare
|R170
Sushi
If you love sushi, these are the options the Cabo Beach Club offers and how much they cost:
|Menu item
|Price
|Prawn tempura
|R220
|New world sashimi
|R155
|Togaroshi tuna takai
|R185
|Rock 'n' roll
|R195
|Tiger roll
|R195
|Salmon grenades
|R195
|Rainbow reloaded
|R195
|Volcano
|R185
|4x4
|R240
|Cheesy prawn spring roll
|R150
California rolls
These are the California roll options you could nibble on as you wait for your main meal:
|Menu item
|Price
|Prawn and avo
|R140
|Salmon and avo
|R140
|Tuna caviar, mayo and avo
|R145
|Cucumber, radish and pickled carrot
|R125
Main event
The Cabo Beach Club menu has the following meals in the main dishes section of the menu:
|Menu item
|Price
|Club burger
|R230
|Ash's smash burger
|R185
|Vegetarian burger
|R245
|Fried fish sliders
|R170
|Prawn tagliatelle
|R280
|Sirloin tagliatelle
|R295
|Napoltana pasta
|R160
|Vongole pasta
|R200
|Whole baked fish
|R350
|Teriyaki salmon
|R260
|The beach platter (for two)
|R1750
|Wood-roasted whole chicken
|R400
|Aged beef fillet
|R320
|Aged ribeye steak
|R450
|Mozambican prawns
|R480
|The beach braai
|R2,300
Pizza
Cabo Beach Club makes its pizza using the finest imported Italian flour fermented for at least 48 hours and made in the traditional Neapolitan style. These are the pizza prices on the Cabo Beach Club menu in 2024:
|Menu item
|Price
|Pizza margherita
|R155
|The clucker
|R220
|Pizza diavola
|R180
|The med
|R175
|Pizza Bianca
|R175
|The Parma
|R180
|The Latina
|R170
|The Gena
|R180
|The OG
|R195
|The Mary
|R215
Sides
Order the main dishes alongside any of these side dishes:
|Menu item
|Price
|Truffle parmesan French fries
|R85
|Side salad
|R50
|Sweet garlic aioli
|R40
|Fire-roasted broccoli miso mayo
|R60
Sweet ending
Even though the Cabo Beach Club food menu does not explicitly offer desserts, the sweet ending section provides the chance to turn these options into desserts.
|Menu item
|Price
|Strawberry sorbet
|R80
|Burnt basque cheesecake
|R140
|The Cabo brownie
|R140
|Amarula creme brulee
|R150
Cabo Beach Club drinks menu
After a tasty meal, indulge in a drink from the drinks menu. The options include champagne, wine, cocktails and beer.
Cocktails
These are the cocktail options to choose from:
|Menu item
|Price
|Summer G&T
|R140
|Strawberry daiquiri
|R120
|Aperol spritz
|R125
|Caipirinha
|R155
|Cabo Se Torres
|R165
|1800 Coconut colada
|R160
|Pina colada
|R125
|Cabo iced tea
|R125
|Summer berry G&T
|R155
|Cosmopolitan
|R105
|Malfy sunset
|R125
|Summer Skyy
|R125
|Cuervo margarita
|R135
|Passionfruit Collins
|R155
Tabulated below are more cocktail options you could choose from:
|Menu item
|Price
|Golden sour
|R175
|Watermelon gin bull
|R150
|Cranberry goose
|R155
|Cabo mojito
|R135
|Crown guard
|R155
|Bacardi mojito
|R115
|Spiced Samedi mojito
|R115
|America meets Italy
|R125
|Prima Paloma
|R225
|East meets west
|R180
|Pink flamingo
|R190
|Mai tai
|R140
|Mr Blue Sky
|R140
|Maiden voyage
|R130
Champagne
The Cabo Beach Club menu has the following options in its drinks sections for champagne lovers to choose from:
|Menu item
|Price
|G.H. Mumm Olympe
|R2,750
|G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Brut
|R2,550
|G.H. Mumm Demi-Sec (Semi-Sweet)
|R2,950
|Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque Blanc De Blancs
|R45,000
|Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque Rosé
|R12, 500
|Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque Brut
|R10,500
|Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut N|V
|R2,995
|Luc Belaire Luxe
|R1,995
|Luc Belaire Rare Rose
|R1,995
|Luc Belaire Gold
|R1,995
MCC sparkling
The MCC sparkling offers the following options:
|Menu item
|Price
|L’Ormarins Brut Classique N|V
|R650
|L’Ormarins Classique Rose N|V
|R650
|L’Ormarins Rose Vintage
|R680
|L’Ormarins Private Cuvee
|R1,695
|Graham Beck Brut Rosé N|V
|R695
|Pongracz Noble Nectar Demi Sec
|R595
|Spier MCC
|R610
|Boschendal Brut Rosé N|V
|R685
|Boschendal Brut N|V
|R685
|Krone Rosé Cuvee Brut
|R615
|Pongracz Brut
|R595
|Pongracz Rosé
|R595
|Pongracz Desiderius Vintage
|R1,800
Prosecco
Tabulated below are the Cabo Beach Club menu prices for prosecco:
|Menu item
|Price
|Martini prosecco brut
|R735
|Cinzano prosecco
|R685
|Zardetto prosecco Tradizionale
|R955
Sauvignon Blanc
The Cabo Beach Club drinks menu offers the following white wine options:
|Menu item
|Price
|Spier
|R255
|Warwick, the first lady
|R105 | R370
|De Grendel
|R370
|Iona
|R560
|Creation
|R125 | R465
|Cederberg
|R440
|Vergelegen
|R415
|Ken Forrester Reserve
|R335
|Phoenix
|R75 | R240
|Boschendal 1685
|R100 | R370
|Zonnebloem
|R285
|Spier Creative Block 2
|R120 | R445
|Brampton
|R90 | R275
|Cape of Good Hope Altima
|R445
Chardonnay
Chardonnay lovers have the following options to choose from in the Cabo Beach Club drinks menu:
|Menu item
|Price
|Fat B.
|R105 | R345
|Boschendal 1685
|R125 | R425
|Glen Carlou
|R560
|Zonnebloem
|R380
|Spier Seaward
|R130 | R425
|Ernst Gouws & Co
|R375
|Brampton Unoaked
|R95 | R315
|Durbanville Hills Collective Reserve
|R450
|Hamilton Russell
|R2,195
Chenin Blanc
The Cabo Beach Club drinks menu offers the following options for Chenin Blanc lovers
|Menu Items
|Price
|Ken Forrester Petit
|R90 | R245
|Anemos
|R1695
|Fleur Du Cap Essence
|R315
|Ernst Gouws & Co
|R375
|Spier 21 Gables
|R895
|Van Loveren No. 5
|R245
Other white blends
Tabulated below are more wine options to choose from in the Cabo Beach Club menu:
|Menu items
|Price
|Haute Cabrière Chardonnay | Pinot Noir
|R105 | R375
|Spier Signature Chardonnay | Pinot Noir
|R85 | R255
|Boschendal Chardonnay | Pinot Noir
|R105 | R345
|Zonnebloem Blanc De Blanc
|R265
Rose
The Cabo Beach Club menu for drinks offers the following rose options:
|Menu Item
|Price
|Cederberg Sustainable
|R315
|Fryers Cove Doringbay Pinot Noir
|R105 | R330
|Warwick, the first lady
|R95 | R335
|Brampton
|R95 | R295
|De Grendel
|R95 | R295
|Jean Roi Cap Provincial
|R800
|Holden Manz Rothko
|R460
|Whispering Angel
|R1350
|Lanzerac Pinotage Rose
|R305
|Leeuwenkuil Reserve
|R295
|Glen Carlou Pinot Noir
|R365
Shiraz
The Cabo Beach Club menu drinks section has the following shiraz options:
|Menu item
|Price
|De Grendel
|R695
|12 Mile Syrah
|R845
|Zandvliet
|R125 | R460
|Spier Seaward
|R135 | R425
|Saronsberg
|R1,100
Merlot
Merlot lovers have the following options:
|Menu item
|Price
|Spier Signature
|R95 | R295
|Zonnebloem
|R375
|Steenberg
|R205 | R695
|Ernst Gouws & Co
|R495
|Zevenwacht
|R495
|Fleur Du Cap Essence
|R375
Pinotage
These are the Pinotage options in the Cabo Beach Club drinks menu:
|Menu item
|Price
|Beyerskloof
|R345
|Kleine Zalze Cellar Selection
|R95 | R315
|Brampton
|R105 | R320
|Warwick, the first lady
|R105 | R365
Pinot noir
Pinot noir lovers have the following options to choose from:
|Menu item
|Price
|Zonnebloem
|R375
|Lanzerac
|R685
|Spier 21 Gables
|R1,250
|Sophie Mr P
|R550
|Elgin Vintners
|R895
|Lourensford The Dome
|R140 | R495
|Creation
|R785
Cabernet Sauvignon
Use these Cape Town's Cabo Beach Club menu prices as a template to explore these cabernet sauvignon options:
|Menu item
|Price
|Warwick, the first lady
|R115 | R395
|Glen Carlou
|R165 | R595
|Vergelegen
|R1,125
|Brampton
|R105 | R365
|Nederburg
|R355
|Ernie Els Big Easy
|R395
|Klein Zalze Vintage Selection
|R625
|Boschendal 1685
|R475
Other red blends
Build your pallet by exploring the following red blends at the Cabo Beach Club:
|Menu item
|Price
|Rupert & Rothschild Classique
|R675
|Nederburg Motorcycle Marvel
|R825
|Warwick, professor Black Pitch Black
|R685
|Phoenix
|R95 | R290
|Boschendal Nicolas
|R195 | R645
|Fat Bastarde Golden Reserve
|R475
|Meerlust Rubicon
|R1650
|Warwick, three cape ladies
|R605
|Boekenhoutskloof The Chocolate Block
|R805
|Anthonij Rupert Optima
|R815
Beers on tap
The Cabo Beach Club drinks menu also has the following options for beer lovers:
|Menu item
|Price
|Heineken 300ml
|R40
|Heineken 500ml
|R65
|Stellenbrau Craven Craft Lager 300ml
|R45
|Stellenbrau Craven Craft Lager 500ml
|R65
|Jack Black Pale Ale 300ml
|R40
|Jack Black Pale Ale 500ml
|R65
|Jack Black Lager 300ml
|R45
|Jack Black Lager 500ml
|R70
|Jack Black Weiss 300ml
|R45
|Jack Black Weiss 500ml
|R65
|Jack Black Super Crush 300ml
|R50
|Jack Black Super Crush 500ml
|R80
|Windhoek Draught 300ml
|R40
|Windhoek Draught 500ml
|R60
|Amstel 300ml
|R35
|Amstel 500ml
|R60
Cabo Beach Club menu specials
The Cabo Beach Club menu does not currently have any specials. Nevertheless, visit the location for a tasty meal or drink.
Cabo Beach Club entry fee
The restaurant does not charge entry fees, especially if you are going to dine. However, you can hire a section of the space for private events. The Cabo Beach Club booking option is available through the following channels:
What is the dress code for Cabo Beach Club?
Cabo Beach Club is situated on a beachfront; hence, the dress code is very casual, and the facility does not dictate what you should wear. Nonetheless, most guests like to spice up their looks, especially during dinner.
The Cabo Beach Club menu and prices in 2024 highlight why you ought to check out the facility. Besides its diverse food and drink options, its location guarantees a worthwhile experience.
