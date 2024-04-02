Cabo Beach Club menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Cabo Beach Club offers more than a unique and lavish experience, especially if you want to escape life's mundane nature. It is a calming location along the magnificent Victoria & Alfred Waterfront. Experience the breathtaking views, tasty meals and diverse drinks under one roof. Furthermore, the Cabo Beach Club menu and prices for 2024 are the icing on the cake and why you should check it out.

Cabo Beach Club is a unique establishment, one of its kind, in Cape Town. The Cabo Beach Club menu for 2024 offers a variety of food and drink options to choose from.

Cabo Beach Club menu and prices

The Cabo Beach Club menu 2024 combines the chef's specials with various delicious meals. Whether you love seafood, juicy burgers or salads, there is a tasty option for you to enjoy.

Starters

Tabulated below are the starter options in the Cabo Beach Club menu 2024:

Menu item Price Oysters (the classic, tropic thunder, the Frenchie) R45 each or R380 for 12 The Cabo Caesar R185 S&P Squid R205 Thai green steamed West Coast mussel R180 Beef sirloin tataki R175 Fire-roasted tofu and chilli flake butternut salad R175 BBQ chicken wings R175 The Cabo cobb salad R180 The Greek goddess R175 Summer salad R155 Fried chicken boa R170 Ceviche R220 Steak tartare R170

Sushi

If you love sushi, these are the options the Cabo Beach Club offers and how much they cost:

Menu item Price Prawn tempura R220 New world sashimi R155 Togaroshi tuna takai R185 Rock 'n' roll R195 Tiger roll R195 Salmon grenades R195 Rainbow reloaded R195 Volcano R185 4x4 R240 Cheesy prawn spring roll R150

California rolls

These are the California roll options you could nibble on as you wait for your main meal:

Menu item Price Prawn and avo R140 Salmon and avo R140 Tuna caviar, mayo and avo R145 Cucumber, radish and pickled carrot R125

Main event

The Cabo Beach Club menu has the following meals in the main dishes section of the menu:

Menu item Price Club burger R230 Ash's smash burger R185 Vegetarian burger R245 Fried fish sliders R170 Prawn tagliatelle R280 Sirloin tagliatelle R295 Napoltana pasta R160 Vongole pasta R200 Whole baked fish R350 Teriyaki salmon R260 The beach platter (for two) R1750 Wood-roasted whole chicken R400 Aged beef fillet R320 Aged ribeye steak R450 Mozambican prawns R480 The beach braai R2,300

Pizza

Cabo Beach Club makes its pizza using the finest imported Italian flour fermented for at least 48 hours and made in the traditional Neapolitan style. These are the pizza prices on the Cabo Beach Club menu in 2024:

Menu item Price Pizza margherita R155 The clucker R220 Pizza diavola R180 The med R175 Pizza Bianca R175 The Parma R180 The Latina R170 The Gena R180 The OG R195 The Mary R215

Sides

Order the main dishes alongside any of these side dishes:

Menu item Price Truffle parmesan French fries R85 Side salad R50 Sweet garlic aioli R40 Fire-roasted broccoli miso mayo R60

Sweet ending

Even though the Cabo Beach Club food menu does not explicitly offer desserts, the sweet ending section provides the chance to turn these options into desserts.

Menu item Price Strawberry sorbet R80 Burnt basque cheesecake R140 The Cabo brownie R140 Amarula creme brulee R150

Cabo Beach Club drinks menu

After a tasty meal, indulge in a drink from the drinks menu. The options include champagne, wine, cocktails and beer.

Cocktails

These are the cocktail options to choose from:

Menu item Price Summer G&T R140 Strawberry daiquiri R120 Aperol spritz R125 Caipirinha R155 Cabo Se Torres R165 1800 Coconut colada R160 Pina colada R125 Cabo iced tea R125 Summer berry G&T R155 Cosmopolitan R105 Malfy sunset R125 Summer Skyy R125 Cuervo margarita R135 Passionfruit Collins R155

Tabulated below are more cocktail options you could choose from:

Menu item Price Golden sour R175 Watermelon gin bull R150 Cranberry goose R155 Cabo mojito R135 Crown guard R155 Bacardi mojito R115 Spiced Samedi mojito R115 America meets Italy R125 Prima Paloma R225 East meets west R180 Pink flamingo R190 Mai tai R140 Mr Blue Sky R140 Maiden voyage R130

Champagne

The Cabo Beach Club menu has the following options in its drinks sections for champagne lovers to choose from:

Menu item Price G.H. Mumm Olympe R2,750 G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Brut R2,550 G.H. Mumm Demi-Sec (Semi-Sweet) R2,950 Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque Blanc De Blancs R45,000 Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque Rosé R12, 500 Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque Brut R10,500 Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut N|V R2,995 Luc Belaire Luxe R1,995 Luc Belaire Rare Rose R1,995 Luc Belaire Gold R1,995

MCC sparkling

The MCC sparkling offers the following options:

Menu item Price L’Ormarins Brut Classique N|V R650 L’Ormarins Classique Rose N|V R650 L’Ormarins Rose Vintage R680 L’Ormarins Private Cuvee R1,695 Graham Beck Brut Rosé N|V R695 Pongracz Noble Nectar Demi Sec R595 Spier MCC R610 Boschendal Brut Rosé N|V R685 Boschendal Brut N|V R685 Krone Rosé Cuvee Brut R615 Pongracz Brut R595 Pongracz Rosé R595 Pongracz Desiderius Vintage R1,800

Prosecco

Tabulated below are the Cabo Beach Club menu prices for prosecco:

Menu item Price Martini prosecco brut R735 Cinzano prosecco R685 Zardetto prosecco Tradizionale R955

Sauvignon Blanc

The Cabo Beach Club drinks menu offers the following white wine options:

Menu item Price Spier R255 Warwick, the first lady R105 | R370 De Grendel R370 Iona R560 Creation R125 | R465 Cederberg R440 Vergelegen R415 Ken Forrester Reserve R335 Phoenix R75 | R240 Boschendal 1685 R100 | R370 Zonnebloem R285 Spier Creative Block 2 R120 | R445 Brampton R90 | R275 Cape of Good Hope Altima R445

Chardonnay

Chardonnay lovers have the following options to choose from in the Cabo Beach Club drinks menu:

Menu item Price Fat B. R105 | R345 Boschendal 1685 R125 | R425 Glen Carlou R560 Zonnebloem R380 Spier Seaward R130 | R425 Ernst Gouws & Co R375 Brampton Unoaked R95 | R315 Durbanville Hills Collective Reserve R450 Hamilton Russell R2,195

Chenin Blanc

The Cabo Beach Club drinks menu offers the following options for Chenin Blanc lovers

Menu Items Price Ken Forrester Petit R90 | R245 Anemos R1695 Fleur Du Cap Essence R315 Ernst Gouws & Co R375 Spier 21 Gables R895 Van Loveren No. 5 R245

Other white blends

Tabulated below are more wine options to choose from in the Cabo Beach Club menu:

Menu items Price Haute Cabrière Chardonnay | Pinot Noir R105 | R375 Spier Signature Chardonnay | Pinot Noir R85 | R255 Boschendal Chardonnay | Pinot Noir R105 | R345 Zonnebloem Blanc De Blanc R265

Rose

The Cabo Beach Club menu for drinks offers the following rose options:

Menu Item Price Cederberg Sustainable R315 Fryers Cove Doringbay Pinot Noir R105 | R330 Warwick, the first lady R95 | R335 Brampton R95 | R295 De Grendel R95 | R295 Jean Roi Cap Provincial R800 Holden Manz Rothko R460 Whispering Angel R1350 Lanzerac Pinotage Rose R305 Leeuwenkuil Reserve R295 Glen Carlou Pinot Noir R365

Shiraz

The Cabo Beach Club menu drinks section has the following shiraz options:

Menu item Price De Grendel R695 12 Mile Syrah R845 Zandvliet R125 | R460 Spier Seaward R135 | R425 Saronsberg R1,100

Merlot

Merlot lovers have the following options:

Menu item Price Spier Signature R95 | R295 Zonnebloem R375 Steenberg R205 | R695 Ernst Gouws & Co R495 Zevenwacht R495 Fleur Du Cap Essence R375

Pinotage

These are the Pinotage options in the Cabo Beach Club drinks menu:

Menu item Price Beyerskloof R345 Kleine Zalze Cellar Selection R95 | R315 Brampton R105 | R320 Warwick, the first lady R105 | R365

Pinot noir

Pinot noir lovers have the following options to choose from:

Menu item Price Zonnebloem R375 Lanzerac R685 Spier 21 Gables R1,250 Sophie Mr P R550 Elgin Vintners R895 Lourensford The Dome R140 | R495 Creation R785

Cabernet Sauvignon

Use these Cape Town's Cabo Beach Club menu prices as a template to explore these cabernet sauvignon options:

Menu item Price Warwick, the first lady R115 | R395 Glen Carlou R165 | R595 Vergelegen R1,125 Brampton R105 | R365 Nederburg R355 Ernie Els Big Easy R395 Klein Zalze Vintage Selection R625 Boschendal 1685 R475

Other red blends

Build your pallet by exploring the following red blends at the Cabo Beach Club:

Menu item Price Rupert & Rothschild Classique R675 Nederburg Motorcycle Marvel R825 Warwick, professor Black Pitch Black R685 Phoenix R95 | R290 Boschendal Nicolas R195 | R645 Fat Bastarde Golden Reserve R475 Meerlust Rubicon R1650 Warwick, three cape ladies R605 Boekenhoutskloof The Chocolate Block R805 Anthonij Rupert Optima R815

Beers on tap

The Cabo Beach Club drinks menu also has the following options for beer lovers:

Menu item Price Heineken 300ml R40 Heineken 500ml R65 Stellenbrau Craven Craft Lager 300ml R45 Stellenbrau Craven Craft Lager 500ml R65 Jack Black Pale Ale 300ml R40 Jack Black Pale Ale 500ml R65 Jack Black Lager 300ml R45 Jack Black Lager 500ml R70 Jack Black Weiss 300ml R45 Jack Black Weiss 500ml R65 Jack Black Super Crush 300ml R50 Jack Black Super Crush 500ml R80 Windhoek Draught 300ml R40 Windhoek Draught 500ml R60 Amstel 300ml R35 Amstel 500ml R60

Cabo Beach Club menu specials

The Cabo Beach Club menu does not currently have any specials. Nevertheless, visit the location for a tasty meal or drink.

Cabo Beach Club entry fee

The restaurant does not charge entry fees, especially if you are going to dine. However, you can hire a section of the space for private events. The Cabo Beach Club booking option is available through the following channels:

Website

Instagram

Facebook

Phone: +27 21 137 5401

+27 21 137 5401 Email: info@cabobeachclub.co.za

What is the dress code for Cabo Beach Club?

Cabo Beach Club is situated on a beachfront; hence, the dress code is very casual, and the facility does not dictate what you should wear. Nonetheless, most guests like to spice up their looks, especially during dinner.

The Cabo Beach Club menu and prices in 2024 highlight why you ought to check out the facility. Besides its diverse food and drink options, its location guarantees a worthwhile experience.

