Whole fish braai recipe for crispy skin and tender flesh

Fish is a nutritious protein that can be prepared in various ways while retaining its natural flavour and taste. Braaiing is one of the common methods adopted across South Africa for generations. This article explores the secrets to perfecting a whole fish braai, ensuring irresistibly crispy skin and tender flesh.

Braaiing fish in South Africa is a cherished tradition that brings family and friends together for a culinary adventure under the open sky. For the best results, you have to select the right fish, use the right spices and seasonings, and master the proper technique for an even cook.

Whole fish braai recipes in South Africa

You can adopt various recipes when grilling fish outdoors for unique texture and taste. The flavour profile you get will depend on the seasonings and spices used during the barbequing process. The two main preparation methods include closed and open fish braai, as highlighted below.

Closed fish braai recipe

Closed fish braai involves wrapping the dish in aluminium foil and placing it directly on the grill. You can also put the whole fish in a fish grilling basket alongside ingredients like herbs and spices for extra flavour infusion.

Yield: Approximately 4 servings

Approximately 4 servings Total preparation and cooking time: 40-50 minutes

Ingredients

1 whole fish (cleaned and scaled)

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 lemons, one sliced and one juiced

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped (plus extra for garnish)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

A few sprigs of fresh thyme or rosemary

1-2 chilli peppers, finely chopped (for added spice)

For the cooking equipment, you will need the following items;

Braai grill or open fire with hot coals

Fish grilling basket or heavy-duty aluminium foil

Enough charcoal

Tongs for flipping

Cooking instructions

To prepare the fresh fish, do the following;

Get fresh fish that has already been gutted and scaled by a fishmonger.

Rinse it under cold running water until the water runs clear, and then pat it dry with paper towels.

Make 3-4 diagonal slashes on each side of the fish, about halfway through the thickness of the fish. This ensures it cooks evenly and allows the flavours to penetrate.

Season the inside and outside of the fish with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

To marinate the fish, do the following;

In a small bowl, mix olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, grated ginger, chopped parsley, and chilli peppers to create a marinade.

Rub this mixture all over the fish, making sure some gets into the slashes and cavities.

Stuff the fish cavity with lemon slices and a few sprigs of thyme or rosemary.

Let the fish marinate for at least 15 minutes at room temperature.

To prepare the braai, follow these steps;

Light your charcoal and wait until the coals are white-hot. Spread them evenly to create a consistent heat source.

If using a fish grilling basket, place the fish inside it. If using heavy-duty aluminium foil, cut it into large sheets, big enough to fully encase the fish. Lightly oil the foil to prevent sticking, then wrap it to create a sealed packet.

To braai the fish, follow these steps;

Place the fish on the grill over medium heat. If not using a basket, place it on the foil directly above the coals.

Cook for about 10-15 minutes on one side. The time may vary depending on the size of the fish and the heat of the coals.

Carefully turn the fish over (if using a basket, flip the basket; if using foil, turn the whole packet using tongs) and cook for another 10-15 minutes on the other side. The fish is done when its internal temperature reaches 145°F (63°C) or when the flesh flakes easily with a fork.

Carefully remove the fish from the braai and let it rest for a few minutes.

Serve on a platter, garnished with fresh parsley and lemon wedges on the side.

What is the braaiing process for an open fish?

Open fish braai recipe involves grilling fish on an open flame, providing direct heat that results in a nice sear and crispy skin. Try the following recipe for a delicious and flavourful outcome.

Yield: 3-4 servings

3-4 servings Total cooking time: 20-30 minutes

Ingredients

1 whole fish (such as yellowtail, snoek, or kingklip), scaled and gutted

Coarse salt

Ground black pepper

Olive oil

Lemon wedges for serving

Fresh herbs like parsley or coriander for garnish

Cooking instructions

Rinse the fresh scaled and gutted fish under cold water, and then pat it dry with paper towels.

Using a sharp knife, make diagonal cuts about an inch apart on both sides of the fish. This helps the seasoning penetrate and ensures even cooking.

Season both sides of the fish generously with coarse salt and ground black pepper. You can also add other seasonings of your choice, like paprika or garlic powder, for extra flavour.

Prepare a medium-high fire on your braai grill. Ensure the coals are hot but not flaming.

Once the grill is hot, use tongs to rub the grill grates with a paper towel dipped in olive oil. This prevents the fish from sticking.

Place the fish on the grill at a slight angle to the grill grates. This helps prevent sticking.

Grill the fish for 5-7 minutes on each side, depending on its thickness. It is cooked through when the flesh is opaque and easily flakes with a fork. Be careful not to overcook or burn it.

Carefully transfer the grilled fish to a serving platter. Drizzle it with a bit of extra olive oil and garnish with fresh herbs.

Serve immediately with lemon wedges on the side for squeezing over the fish.

FAQs

Fish braai in South Africa represents a timeless celebration of flavours and communal spirit. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the traditional culinary technique;

Which fish is best for braaiing?

You have several options to choose from when it comes to finding the right types of fish to braai. Popular barbeque-friendly fish include the following;

Yellowtail as it holds up heat perfectly and does not flake apart easily when lifted off the grill

as it holds up heat perfectly and does not flake apart easily when lifted off the grill Snoek , a local South African fish with a firm texture and rich flavour

, a local South African fish with a firm texture and rich flavour Dorado or Mahi-Mahi because it has a meaty texture and a mild taste, hence perfect for braaing

because it has a meaty texture and a mild taste, hence perfect for braaing Swordfish because of its thick and robust steak that does not fall apart during barbecuing

because of its thick and robust steak that does not fall apart during barbecuing Tuna because of its dense and flavourful steak that can handle the heat from the grill without breaking apart. Be careful not to overcook tuna to retain its taste and texture.

because of its dense and flavourful steak that can handle the heat from the grill without breaking apart. Be careful not to overcook tuna to retain its taste and texture. Seabass because of its delicate flavour and buttery texture

because of its delicate flavour and buttery texture Kingklip , which has a mild taste with a firm, dense texture that is perfect for barbecuing

, which has a mild taste with a firm, dense texture that is perfect for barbecuing Angelfish responds well to basting and pairs well with several garnishes and seasonings; hence, it is an excellent choice for braai.

responds well to basting and pairs well with several garnishes and seasonings; hence, it is an excellent choice for braai. Hake because of its delicious taste and flavour when barbecued. However, hake is not the best fish for open braai as it falls apart easily. To ensure it stays intact, wrap it in blanched leek leaves, then wrap it again in an aluminium foil before placing it on the grill.

How long to braai fish in foil

When braaiing fish in foil, the cooking time depends on the type and size of the fish, the heat intensity of the coals, and the specific grill set-up. A whole fish could take 20-30 minutes to cook, while fish fillets take 10-15 minutes to cook in a foil on a braai.

How to braai fish in foil on fire

Braaiing fish in foil on an open fire helps lock in the moisture and flavour while ensuring the fish cooks evenly and retains its tenderness. Using foil is also an excellent braaiing technique when dealing with delicate fish that fall apart or stick to the grill grates during cooking.

Here are some tips to ensure the best results when braaiing fish in foil;

Use fresh fish

Use a double layer of heavy-duty aluminium foil to prevent leaks and ensure it cooks evenly

Ensure the foil is sealed tightly to keep the steam in, but leave some space inside the foil for the heat to circulate.

The shiny side of the foil should face inwards

Ensure the braai is set up with a medium-heat fire

Turn the foil packet over at regular intervals to ensure even cooking.

Should you braai fish open or closed?

The choice between grilling fish open or closed depends on your specific recipe and personal preference. Here are the pros and cons of each method to help you choose;

Open fish braai: The fish is placed over an open flame, and the direct heat results in a crispier skin. The smoky flavour from the grill enhances the overall taste, and the cooking process is quick. However, the fish can quickly dry out if it is not carefully monitored. The dish can also burn due to flame flare-ups.

The fish is placed over an open flame, and the direct heat results in a crispier skin. The smoky flavour from the grill enhances the overall taste, and the cooking process is quick. However, the fish can quickly dry out if it is not carefully monitored. The dish can also burn due to flame flare-ups. Closed fish braai: This method involves wrapping the fish in aluminium foil to form foil packets, which helps trap the moisture, resulting in tender fish. You can add herbs and spices inside the packet for added flavour. The cons of adopting the method include longer cooking time and less crispy skin.

What do you soak fish in before grilling?

You can soak fish in various ingredients to enhance its texture and flavour. Common options include the following;

Brine with saltwater: Saltwater brine is made by mixing sea salt with cold water and then submerging the fish for about 10 minutes. The process keeps the flesh moist during cooking and ensures the fish does not fall apart on the grill.

Saltwater brine is made by mixing sea salt with cold water and then submerging the fish for about 10 minutes. The process keeps the flesh moist during cooking and ensures the fish does not fall apart on the grill. Soaking in milk: Let the fish sit in milk for about 20 minutes. The milk's casein binds with the fish aroma compound, resulting in a sweet-flavoured fish.

Let the fish sit in milk for about 20 minutes. The milk's casein binds with the fish aroma compound, resulting in a sweet-flavoured fish. Topping with lemon juice: This method helps neutralize the fish's aroma, giving it a lemony flavour.

This method helps neutralize the fish's aroma, giving it a lemony flavour. Marinating fish in a mixture of herbs, spices, olive oil, and citrus for extra taste. Be careful when marinating because fish is delicate, unlike tough cuts of meat such as beef and pork. Keep it in the marinade for less than one hour.

What is a good side dish to serve with braaied fish?

Braaied fish pairs well with several delightful side dishes. Common options include grilled vegetables, fresh salads, rice, coleslaw, potato salad, soetpatat, and herb-infused rice.

Fish braai recipes are a testament to the enduring legacy of South African cuisine. Celebrate the essence of the grilled delicacy in every smoky bite!

