The Roodepoort magistrate's court has sentenced a stepfather to life imprisonment for raping his partner’s daughter.

The victim was 15 years old when she reported the incidents on 25 June 2022.

She said she was raped from the age of 11

Stepfather sentenced to life in prison for raping teen since she was 11 years-old. Images: Stock

A man who sexually assaulted and impregnated his partner's eleven-year-old daughter was given a life sentence.

At the Roodepoort magistrate's court, the accused entered a plea of guilty to the charge, and as a result, he was found guilty.

According to SowetanLIVE, the victim did not disclose the rapes because the accused had threatened to murder her, the court was informed. The rapes were carried out over time.

The girl, who stated she had been sexually assaulted since she was eleven years old, reported the assaults on June 25, 2022, when she was fifteen years old.

She had recently given birth when she reported the case. The accused and the newborn underwent DNA and paternity testing conducted by the state and the results came out positive.

The young girl said the multiple rapes happened when her mother had gone to work as a domestic worker and stayed at her workplace.

The court case and sentencing

Prosecutor Zanele Chauke argued for life in prison during the sentence phase, claiming that the accused had misused his position of trust and that his guilty plea was the result of a preponderance of the evidence against him.

According to Chauke, rape is a horrible act that breaches the victims' sense of security and their basic dignity.

She maintained that the accused's plea should not be interpreted as an expression of regret.

The offender was given a life sentence by regional court magistrate Ettiene Van Niekerk, who accepted the state's arguments.

The NPA expressed its gratitude to Chauke and Sgt. Grace Mabungu, the investigative officer, for making sure that justice was served.

This after the supreme court of appeal handed down a very important judgment about rape in South Africa.

The judgement notes that foreplay is not consent among other things.

