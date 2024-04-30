The Johannesburg High Court slapped a woman and her lover with hefty sentences for killing her daughter

The woman's daughter was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead, her body covered in injuries

The state convicted them of and sentenced them on charges of murder, aiding and abetting rape and sexual abuse and the abuse of minors

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A woman and her boyfriend will spend decades in prison after killing her daughter. Images: SimpleImages and Bill Oxford. The images are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – A woman and her boyfriend will be spending a long time in prison after the Johannesburg High Court sentenced them to hefty jail time for the murder of her daughter.

Woman sentenced for killing daughter

According to TimesLIVE, the woman and her boyfriend were found guilty of various charges. She was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years for the attempted murder of a minor, 25 years for murder, 20 years for abusing two minors, 25 years for aiding and abetting rape and five years for aiding and abetting sexual assault.

Her boyfriend was sentenced to two life imprisonment terms for murder and rape, 15 years for attempted murder, 10 years for sexual assault and 20 years for child abuse of two children. The woman's daughter was beaten to death and was subjected to abuse and torment for her entire short life.

The head of advocacy for Women and Men against Child Abuse, Luke Lamprecht, said the woman's sentence should be increased to life imprisonment as she is appealing the sentence. He added that the mother is as much to blame for her child's death as she failed to protect her children from abuse.

"There is nothing to suggest these adults are remorseful or take any responsibility for the childhoods devastated and destroyed," he said.

Source: Briefly News