Three men and two women appeared at the New Brighton magistrate's court in Gqeberha for murder and attempted murder charges

The five community members allegedly beat the two men after the deceased's sister's Sassa card allegedly went missing

It is reported that the matter of the missing Sassa card was reported to community members who took matters into their hands and beat up the suspects

GQEBERHA - Five Zwide community members allegedly beat a 31-year-old man to death over his sister's missing Sassa card.

Five community members appeared in court after beating a man to death and leaving another one with serious injuries. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Reports in the media indicate that the deceased's sister reported him to the community after confronting him about the card.

According to TimesLIVE, 30 community members took the law into their hands and took the accused to a local park and beat them with sjamboks, water pipes and sticks.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the deceased was found dead after the beating. She said:

"About 30 people arrived at the house and took the duo to a nearby park, where they were assaulted with sjamboks, water pipes and sticks. They were later brought back and on the following morning, January 8, Kana was found dead in the house."

Authorities condemn the attack

Authorities have condemned communities for taking the law into their hands. News24 reports that Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata said members of the public should inform the police after arresting the suspects.

"Every citizen must abide by the law and inform police of any suspect/s or call the police if you (the community) managed to arrest an alleged suspect to avoid any further criminal acts through mob justice."

