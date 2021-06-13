Is Chanel West Coast transgender? Full biography and facts
While some people excel in one part of the American entertainment industry, others are lucky enough to wear different hats and still become legendary in all of them. Chanel Coast is one of the lucky few personalities who have achieved this milestone. With the fame, some of the questions people are bound to ask often are is Chanel West Coast transgender and what does she do for a living.
Chanel has created and maintained a name in the American entertainment industry. At the young age of 32, she boasts several titles. She is a well-established singer who also doubles as a songwriter, rapper, TV personality, actress, model, and entrepreneur.
The singer rose to fame for her appearance in MTV's Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory. She also co-starred in Ridiculousness for its 20 seasons in more than ten years. Here is a detailed biography of her gender, career, relationship, and facts.
Profile summary
- Full name: Chelsea Chanel Dudley
- Nickname: Chanel West Coast
- Birthdate: 1st September 1988
- Birth sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California
- Chanel West Coast age: 32 years (as of 2021)
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed-race
- Religion: Christian
- Height: 5 feet 3 inches
- Weight: 50 kg
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, rappers, TV personality, actress, model
- Net worth: $3 million
Chanel West Coast's biography
The singer was born on 1st September 1988 in Los Angeles, California. She was born to an English mother and a Russian-Jewish father. Chanel West Coast parents divorced when she was a little girl.
The singer's father was a local DJ, and he would regularly take her eight-year-old daughter to the nightclubs where he was performing. On the other hand, her mother was into growing and selling marijuana to settle her bills.
After her elementary studies, she enrolled at Taft High School in Woodland Hills. She dropped out of high school after two years to begin homeschooling until her graduation.
Television career
Even though Chanel is a successful actress, she joined television in 2008 as a receptionist for the TV personality Rob Dyrdek while he appeared on Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory.
In 2011, she landed her debut acting role in the same TV series in its fourth season. In 2012, she starred in season five of Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory and season two of Ridiculousness. Her other film and TV shows roles include:
- Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
- Wild Grinders
- Ridiculousness
- Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood
Singing career
Chanel began her musical journey in 2009 by recording music in collaboration with other artists. She recorded, Melting Like Ice Cream, which featured Tiffanie Anderson. Shortly, she appeared in PHAMOUS, a planet Hollywood song alongside Midi Mafia.
Later, she signed with Polow D Don even though she left the music label without releasing any songs. She started releasing her material for free online download and later recorded the I Love Money music video.
In 2012, Lil Wayne signed her to his record label, Young Money Entertainment, and this marked the beginning of her long and successful music career. Here is a list of some of the songs of Chanel West Coast.
- Alcoholic
- Anchors
- 40 Yard Dash
- Bass in the Tunk
- Eazy
- New Bae
- I Be Like
- Heaven's Calling
- Blueberry Chills
- No Plans
- Keep Spinning
- Been On
- I Love Money
- Old Fashioned
- Punch Drunk Love
- I Want You
- Nobody
- She Love It
- Mazel Tov
- Bad Things
Transgender rumours and love life
Is there a difference between Chanel West Coast Trans before and after photos? No, there is not. The singer's transgender speculations arose in July 2015 after a photo of Lee Norris from Boy Meets World surfaced online.
Some people purported he was the male version of Chanel before undergoing reassignment surgery. Even though the photo was intended to be a hilarious meme, she came out to deny these allegations threatening to sue the dumb site.
Who is Chanel West Coast boyfriend? Nothing is publicly known about her current boyfriend if at all she has any. The singer was previously dating Liam Horne.
Chanel West Coast's net worth
Chanel West Coast's worth is estimated to be around $3 million as of 2021. She has earned such a significant sum of money from her successful career in singing, acting and entrepreneurship.
Fast facts
- How old is Chanel West? The singer is 32 years old as of 2021. She was born on 1st September 1988.
- Where is Chanel Coast from? The actress is from Los, Angeles California.
- What does Chanel West do for a living? She is a successful singer, songwriter, rappers, TV personality, actress, model and entrepreneur.
- Who is Chanel West Coast married to? The singer is not married. She is not dating anyone at the moment.
- Does Steelo Brim like Chanel West Coast? No, he does not. Brim sees West Coast as her little sister.
- How much does Chanel West Coast get per episode? There is no standard amount set per episode as her pay varies from one series to another.
- What is the Chanel West Coast Instagram account? Her official account is chanelwestcoast and has garnered over 3.5 million followers.
The response to, is Chanel West Coast transgender, is no. These were just speculations arising from a look-alike photo. The multi-talented personality is a force to be reckoned with, thanks to the tremendous fame and success in the entertainment industry.
READ ALSO: Jennifer Garner bio: kids, net worth, movies, age, dating history
Briefly.co.za shared an article on Jennifer Garner's kids, net worth, movies, age, and dating history. The American actress is popularly known after starring in the television drama Alias.
Despite the downfalls of life, Jennifer Garner has had the best of her days, and she has performed well in acting. This is despite her early childhood dreams of becoming either a doctor or a librarian.
Source: Briefly.co.za