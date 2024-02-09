Meet Amirah O'Neal, Shaquille O'Neal's daughter: 7 top facts

Parents find immense joy when their children pursue and excel in the same profession as them. Well, basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal can never be more proud of his kids who are topping in the basketball world. Many fans have high hopes for his children surpassing his achievements, which is the case with Amirah O'Neal.

Amirah O'Neal is the celebrity daughter of NBA player and sports analyst Shaquille O'Neal and his wife Shaunie Henderson, an American reality TV personality. Born into basketball, the young lady has become a talented basketball player.

Full name Amirah Sanaa O’Neal Gender Female Date of birth 13 November 2001 Age 22 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 161 Weight in kilograms 73 Shoe size 7 (US) Dress size 10 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Shaunie Nelson Father Shaquille Nelson Siblings 5 (Three biological and two half-siblings) Relationship status Single School Crossroads High School University/college Louisiana State University and Texas Southern University Profession Basketball player Net worth $1–5 million

Being a celebrity kid has pros and cons, and Amirah O'Neal is getting a total dose of both packages. Here are the top facts to know about her!

1. She holds an American nationality

The fast-rising female basketball player was born in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. She is American with African-American ancestry. However, her name, Amirah, is Arabic and means princess or royal lady.

How old is Amirah O'Neal?

She is 22 years old as of January 2024. Amirah was born on 13 November 2001, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

2. Amirah is a TSU undergraduate

What school does Shaq's daughter go to? She currently attends Texas Southern University, where she is a business major. Before this, she had her high school education at Crossroads School for the Arts and Sciences in Santa Monica, California, for three years. She was homeschooled in her senior year because of Covid-19.

After graduating high school, she followed in her father's footsteps by attending Louisiana State University (LSU), where she majored in Agricultural Business with an emphasis in International Business. In 2022, she started attending TSU.

3. Amirah is a rising basketball player

She started playing basketball at the age of 10 years, although she had no prior interest in the sport. Then, her basketball career began in high school with a centre position for Roadrunners. In her junior year, she averaged 17.2 points during the 2018-2019 season. She was also part of the AAU club basketball team, Los Angeles Finest. Below are some of her basketball recognitions.

Two-time All-state honoree

Three-time All-Gold Coast League selection

Three-time All-CIF Team

Cal-Hi Sports Division IV All-State Team

Honor Roll

Does Shaq’s daughter play for LSU?

No, she plays for Texas Southern University (TSU). However, she played for LSU from 2021 to 2022 when she was in the school.

4. She is an entrepreneur and mental health advocate

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter revealed in an interview with TOGETHXR that she is a business owner and mental health advocate. She says she loves helping people and athletes like her to speak up. In the same light, she has an Instagram page, @_athletescape, where she posts inspirational quotes. However, the last post she made was in 2021.

Moreover, the youngster is a business owner and an ambassador for Fashion Nova. Amirah O'Neal's Instagram @amirahoneal_ shows images and videos of her ambassadorial work. She has 127k followers as of January 2024.

5. Amirah is one of the tallest female basketball players in the US

How tall is Shaq's daughter? Amirah O'Neal's height is 6 feet and 2 inches tall. The TSU female player also weighs 73 kilograms and has a physically fitted body for the game. Shaq's kids' height gives her a hedge in the game, although she is shorter than her siblings, who also play basketball.

6. Her parents are divorced

Amirah's parents, Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal and Shaunie Henderson, are no longer together. They married on 26 December 2002 but later filed for divorce on 4 September 2007, citing irreconcilable differences. The marriage was officially annulled in 2011. Since then, Amirah's dad has been unmarried, although he has been in other relationships. Her mother married Pastor Keion Henderson in Anguilla in 2022.

7. She is Shaquille O'Neal's second daughter

Does Shaq have any children? Yes, speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October 2017 during an interview with Mina Curtis, he said, "I have three boys and three girls." The four-time NBA champion and his former wife, Shaunie Henderson, gave birth to four children named Shareef, Shaquir, Amirah and Me'Arah.

Amirah O'Neal is the daughter of two influential personalities in the sports and entertainment world. She is widely known because of her parents. Fans are keen to see more exploits from her and her siblings.

