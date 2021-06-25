Brianna Ruffalo: age, husband, ABC7, salary, today, net worth

Brianna Ruffalo is a young and extraordinarily talented journalist who hails from the United States. Currently, she is based in Los Angeles, where she works as a weather and traffic anchor at ABC7. Over the years, she has become a favourite for many people who want to know more about her professional life and career progress. Join us as we investigate who the beauty is!

Brianna Ruffalo is a former KTLA5 "Special Projects" producer. Photo: @abc7briannaruffalo

Source: Instagram

ABC7 is among the top television networks in the US with beautiful and diligent female journalists. Since joining the media house, Ruffalo has attracted many viewers who love her work. As a result, many of her admirers have been yearning to know her magic. So, what is her story?

Brianna Ruffalo’s profile summary

Birth name: Brianna Nicole Ruffalo

Brianna Nicole Ruffalo Date of birth : 10th May 1991

: 10th May 1991 Place of birth: Los Angeles County, California, USA

Los Angeles County, California, USA Age: 29 years old (as of 2021)

29 years old (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Siblings: One

One Boyfriend: Will Carr

Will Carr Marital status: Dating

Dating Profession: Journalist (weathercaster and reporter)

Journalist (weathercaster and reporter) Education: California State University, Northridge

California State University, Northridge Current workplace: ABC7

ABC7 Brianna Ruffalo's height: 5 ft. 6 in (1.68 m)

5 ft. 6 in (1.68 m) Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Black

Black Hobbies: Traveling to new places, visiting family/friends

Traveling to new places, visiting family/friends Ethnicity: Mixed (Italian-Greek)

Mixed (Italian-Greek) Brianna Ruffalo's Instagram: @abc7briannaruffalo

@abc7briannaruffalo Brianna Ruffalo's Twitter:

Facebook: @ABC7BriannaR

Brianna Ruffalo's bio

Brianna is the daughter of a Los Angeles Police Department homicide detective. Photo: @abc7briannaruffalo

Source: Instagram

She was born on the 10th of May 1991 in Los Angeles County, California, USA. Unfortunately, the identities of her parents are yet to be established. Despite this, she is close with her parents as can be seen from the pictures she shares on social media, especially on Instagram.

Her father is a Los Angeles Police Department (LPDP) homicide detective. On the other hand, there is little known about her mother. Brianna was raised alongside one elder brother in Southern California's Santa Clarita Valley. The name of Brianna Ruffalo's brother is Edward Ruffalo. He is a firefighter at Pasadena Fire Department.

After graduating from high school, Brianna proceeded to California State University in Northridge. She completed her higher learning studies from the institution, graduating with a Bachelor degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Is Brianna Ruffalo related to Mark?

She is not associated with the American actor, Mark Ruffalo. There is no available information linking them. Many people tend to assume that they are related because they share a surname but this is not the case. They are both actors and that is all they have in common.

How old is Brianna Ruffalo?

As of 2021, Brianna Ruffalo's age is 29. She celebrates her birthday on the 10th of May every year. During her birthday time this year, she took to Instagram with the following message,

Eating and relaxing my way into a new decade at my favorite restaurant with some truffle gnocchi. Could not have asked for anything more... Grateful to have some of my closest friends and my mama together.

Career

Ruffalo has an illustrious journalism career worth envying. Since joining the field, she has worked at the ABC network. It all started at KTLA, where she worked as an Associate Producer for a few years. With her vast experience, she climbed the ranks to the top.

Libert Echan, Kacey Montoya, Angel Kim, and Brianna Ruffalo (L-R) on the pink carpet in 2015. Photo: @AlanSemsar

Source: Twitter

Later, she moved to ABC30 in Fresno, which is ABC7’s sister media house. During her time at the media house, Ruffalo worked as a reporter. In addition, she reported on weather news for morning and midday slots. Overall, Brianna Ruffalo's ABC's role has been of great significance to the media house.

Two years later, she landed another opportunity at ABC. Since then, Brianna has been the station’s top weather reporting journalist. Usually, she divided her time between weather presenting and reporting. So far, she has proven her worth, making her an idol for many ABC7 TV viewers.

Brianna Ruffalo's salary and net worth

Ruffalo is among the highest-paid journalists at ABC7 network and in the US. She allegedly takes home an estimate of $49,744 per year. On the other hand, Brianna Ruffalo’s net worth is estimated to be $1 million.

The employees at the famous news station are paid a hefty salary. Leslie Lopez is a work colleague at ABC7, and she is a meteorologist. So exactly what is Leslie Lopez's salary? She allegedly earns a whopping $81,551 as a salary. Both ladies enjoy a lavish lifestyle.

Social media presence

Like many established journalists, Brianna commands a vast following on social media. Usually, she updates her followers about her career and family. At the time of writing, she boasts 37.2k followers on Instagram alone. Also, her Twitter account has more than 7.9k followers.

Is Brianna Ruffalo married?

Will Carr and Brianna Ruffalo started dating in 2019. Photo: @realwillcarr

Source: Instagram

The Los Angeles weathercaster is yet to tie the knot. However, she is currently in a serious relationship with a fellow ABC7 journalist, Will Carr. Since 2019, Will Carr and Brianna Ruffalo have been seeing each other.

At times, Brianna Ruffalo's boyfriend shares pictures of her on his Instagram page. Hopefully, the lovebirds may become an item. We will be keeping a close eye and will reveal the info as it arises.

What happened to Brianna Ruffalo channel 7?

So, where is Brianna Ruffalo today? She is still a weathercaster and reporter at ABC7. However, she studies part-time to become a meteorologist. Hopefully, she will obtain her second bachelor's degree from Mississippi State University soon.

Indeed, Brianna Ruffalo is a true definition of beauty with brains. In the few years she has been around, she has proven to be a diligent and determined journalist. Overall, she is a force to reckon with in the journalism field.

