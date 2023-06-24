Who is Taahirah O’Neal? Taahirah is the first and only child of Shaquille O'Neal, a Hall of Fame former National Basketball Association player, and his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh. Arnetta is an American philanthropist and entreprenuer. What does Taahirah O'Neal do for a living?

Taahirah serves as a communications analyst at PepsiCo.

Although Taahirah O'Neal is focusing on building her career, she only came to the limelight as the daughter of the former American basketball player. Shaq had an incredible basketball career spanning two decades, earning 4 NBA champion awards and an MVP award, among other accolades.

Taahirah O'Neal's profiles and bio

Real Name Taahirah O'Neal Nick Name Taahirah Gender Female Date of birth July 18, 1996 Age 26 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia Nationality American Religion Christianity Marital status Single Sexual orientation Straight Parents Shaquille O'Neal and Arnetta Yardbourgh Famous As Shaquille O’Neal's Daughter Profession Communications Analyst College Oglethorpe University Net worth $3 million

How old is Shaq's daughter

Taahirah was born on July 19, 1996, in Orlando, Florida, and was raised in Houston, Texas. Taahirah O'Neal's age is 26 years as of 2023, and she holds American nationality.

Taahirah holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology with minors in politics and African American studies.

Taahirah O'Neal's education

Taahirah grew up in Houston, Texas, where she attended her high school education. She later enrolled at Magna Cum Laude from Oglethorpe University, graduating in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a minor in Politics and African American studies.

What is Taahirah O'Neal's height?

The celebrity daughter measures 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 55 kg. She has cute dark brown eyes and black hair. Her other body measurements are 32-26-35.

How many biological kids does Shaq have?

Shaq is a father of six children; five biological and one stepson. Taahirah was born in 1996 and is Shaq's oldest child with ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh. Myles Baptise was born in 1997 and is Shaq's only stepson, and his mom is Shaunie. Shareef Rashaun was born in 2000 and is his oldest biological son with Shaunie.

Amirah Sanaa was born in 2001 and is his second daughter and first daughter with his ex-wife Shaunie. Shaqir Rashaun was born in 2003 and is his youngest son with Shaunie, and Me'erah Sanaa was born in 2006 and is his youngest daughter with Shaunie.

What is Taahirah O'Neal's job?

The celebrity daughter has played a crucial role in Houston's community outreach, fundraising and development. She currently serves as a communications analyst at PepsiCo.

Taahilah is a philanthropist and has engaged in various charity and volunteer work, with involvement in civil rights, social action organizations and hospitals.

Fun facts about Taahirah O'Neal

Despite being a child celebrity, she likes to maintain a private life and is not on any known social media platforms.

She graduated from Oglethorpe University in 2019.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology with minors in politics and African American studies.

She is the only child of Shaquille O'Neal and Arnetta Yardbourgh.

She is involved in community development and charity work.

She loves animals.

Who are Taahirah O'Neal's parents?

Her father is Shaq O'Neal, and her mother is Arnetta Yardbourgh. They met in high school in Texas and later went to the NBA draft together. They dated for a while and welcomed their firstborn daughter, Taahirah, in 1996. Although they were never married, Shaq supported his daughter financially and shared a healthy relationship with both his daughter and her mother.

Arnetta has been working as the founder and president of AY & Associates, LCC, a coaching, wellness, and consulting business.

Shaq and Arnetta met in high school in Texas and later went to the NBA draft together.

Who is Shaquille married to now?

Shaq is not married, but he is seeing Annie Ilonzeh Ngozi. They began dating in late 2022. Annie is a renowned celebrity and television hostess credited for hosting several hit series.

Taahirah O'Neal's father

Shaquille O'Neal, famously known as Shaq, is a former American basketball player and former rapper. He was born on March 6, 1972, in Newark, New Jersey, in the United States of America. He started playing basketball at Robert G. Cole High School in San Antonio, Texas and started playing professionally at Louisiana State University. His impressive basketball skills earned him the name of College Player of the Year.

Shaq was drafted into the NBA at a tender age and became one of the most dominant players, and he helped his team win the NBA Championships and the Olympic Gold. Besides his basketball career, Shaq is a rapper with four music albums, his latest being Respect. He has also appeared in films such as Blended and Grown Ups 2 and television shows Off to School and Uncle Grandpa.

O'Neal attends Shaq's Fun House Big Game Weekend at Talking Stick Resort on February 10, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

What is Taahirah O'Neal's net worth?

Taahirah has a net worth estimated at $3 million. Her father, Shaq, has a net worth estimated at $292 million. He has derived his vast wealth as a basketball player, sports analyst and entrepreneur.

How much is Shaq's ex-wife's net worth?

Shaunie O'Neal is the ex-wife of NBA star Shaq O'Neal and a celebrated television personality and producer. She has a net worth estimated at $35 million from her successful career and marriage to Shaquille.

Above is all you need to know about the basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Taahirah O'Neal. She is a communications analyst, volunteer and community developer.

