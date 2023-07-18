Who is Daan Human? Age, family, measurements, profiles, net worth

Daan Human is a retired South African rugby union athlete who played prop position for the Springboks. He left South Africa in 2004 to join France-based Stade Toulouse, which plays in Top 14 competitions. After retirement, he transitioned into coaching before SARU named him the Springboks scrum coach in early 2020.

The South African rugby team is one of the strongest squads in the world, with three Rugby World Cup titles. Their excellent play on the field is made possible by exceptional player skills and capable coaching abilities. Daan Human, who has been with the Springboks as a player and scrum coach, fully understands what it takes to win.

Daan Human's profiles summary and bio

Full name Daniel Cornelius Francois Human Date of birth 3rd April 1976 Age 47 years in 2023 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Bloemfontein, Free State Province, South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Height 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m) Recorded weight 114 kg (251 pounds) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Suzette Coetzee Profession Springboks scrum coach, retired rugby player Player position Prop Teams Springboks (2002), Stormers (2001 to 2004), Stade Toulousain (2004 to 2012)

Daan Human's age

Daan was born on 3rd April 1976 in Bloemfontein, Free State Province, South Africa. He is 47 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

Daan Human's wife

The Springbok's scrum coach is married to Suzette Coetzee. Daan Human's father-in-law, Danie Coetzee, made headlines on 15th February 2023 when reports emerged that he had been kidnapped on his farm in Paraguay.

He was allegedly taken by the Paraguayan People's Army, a Marxist-Leninist guerilla group notorious for abductions and other crimes. Coetzee was out for a walk with his wife Martie and was walking ahead. The abductors later demanded a $300,000 ransom.

Danie's life was taken, and his wife Martie and brother Marius announced the unfortunate news on 18th February 2023. Coetzee was a native of the Free State Province until 1993, when he moved to Paraguay to continue his farming business.

Daan Human's measurements

The retired rugby athlete measures 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m) tall. His recorded weight is 114 kg (251 pounds).

Daan Human's career

Human began his rugby career with the Free State Cheetahs, playing alongside Rassie Erasmus. He later moved to Cape Town-based DHL Stormers in 2001 and played for the team until 2004, appearing in 26 Super Rugby matches.

The athlete was drafted by the Springboks in 2002. He played in four test matches, starting in two against Wales. In 2004, Daan signed with the Stade Toulouse French team that competes in the Top 14 competitions.

He was with Toulouse for eight seasons, participating in 169 games and winning two Heineken Cup titles in 2005 and 2010. After retiring from active play in 2012, he worked with the Cheetahs' forwards and later coached the Free State team during the SuperSport Challenge and the 2017 Currie Cup.

Daan became Toyota Cheetahs scrum coach in 2019 before joining the Vodacom Bulls in a shared capacity with the Cheetahs. In January 2020, SA Rugby Union appointed him the Springboks scrum coach following Matt Proudfoot's departure from the team to become an England forwards coach under Eddie Jones.

Daan Human's net worth

Daan's exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it to be between $1 million and $5 million in 2023. His salary as Springboks scrum coach is yet to be revealed.

Daan Human had a seamless transition from the field into coaching. He is one of the best scrummage coaches in South Africa, and his positive results have been visible since he started working with the Cheetahs and later as he joined the national side.

