South African national cricket team players and salary list (2023)

South African national cricket team players are known for their skill in all game formats, including ODI, Test, and T20 International. Several of the country's cricketers are also making waves in other countries like England and New Zealand. How much are central contract cricketers taking home?

Proteas is among the best cricket teams in the world. Photo: Sydney Seshibedi

Source: Getty Images

One hundred and four countries play international cricket, but only 12 have full ICC membership, including South Africa. Mzansi started participating in cricket games towards the end of the 19th century and gained full International Cricket Council membership status in 1909.

South Africa national cricket team players and their salaries

The SA national team has players in the Test class, the One Day International (ODI), and the Twenty20 (T20) Internationals format. Some cricketers are contracted to participate in all three categories.

The following are all the 20 players contracted by Cricket South Africa (CSA) to be part of the 2023/24 Proteas squad and their salaries. Amounts paid for international cricket differ from domestic cricketer salaries, including South Africa T20 league salaries.

Aiden Kyle Markram - $100,000

Aiden Markram plays all cricket formats. Photo: Alex Davidson

Source: Getty Images

Class: Test, ODI, and T20

Test, ODI, and T20 Batting style: Right-handed

Right-handed Bowling style: Right-arm off-break

Right-arm off-break Role: Batting all-rounder

Batting all-rounder Height: 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m)

Aiden was born on 4th October 1994 in Centurion, Gauteng and is 28 years old in 2023. He is the current SA national cricket team captain in T20 international cricket.

Dean Elgar - $100,000

Dean Elgar has been playing first-class cricket since 2007. Photo: Brett Hemmings

Source: Getty Images

Class: Test

Test Batting style: Left-handed

Left-handed Bowling style: Slow left-arm orthodox

Slow left-arm orthodox Role: Opening batter

Opening batter Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Dean Elgar was born on 11th June 1987 in Welkom, Orange Free State, and is 36 years old in 2023. He made his first-class debut for Free State in 2007 and started playing internationally in 2012.

Temba Bavuma - $100,000

Temba Bavuma is the captain of Proteas' ODI and Test squad. Photo: Lee Warren

Source: Getty Images

Class: Test and ODI

Test and ODI Batting style: Right-handed

Right-handed Bowling style: Right-arm medium

Right-arm medium Role: Middle-order batter

Middle-order batter Height: 5 feet 4 inches (1.62 m)

Temba Bavuma was born on 17th May 1990 in Langa, Cape Province, and is 33 years old in 2023. He made his first-class debut in 2008 for Gauteng and joined SA's Test squad towards the end of 2014 against West Indies. Bavuma is the captain for Proteas' ODI and Test squads.

Heinrich Klaasen - $100,000

Heinrick Klaasen is a wicket-keeper batsman. Photo: Lee Warren

Source: Getty Images

Class: Test, ODI, and T20

Test, ODI, and T20 Batting style: Right-handed

Right-handed Bowling style: Right-arm off-break

Right-arm off-break Role: Wicket-keeper batsman

Heinrich Klaasen was born on 30th July 1991 in Pretoria, Transvaal Province, and is 31 years old in 2023. He joined SA's T20I squad in February 2018 against India and was part of the ODI team that played against India the same month. Heinrich debuted in the SA Test team in October 2019 against India.

Anrich Nortje - $75,000

Anrich Nortje has been playing international cricket since March 2019. Photo: Alex Davidson

Source: Getty Images

Class: Test, ODI, and T20

Test, ODI, and T20 Batting style: Right-handed

Right-handed Bowling style: Right-arm fast

Right-arm fast Role: Bowler

Anrich Arno Nortje was born on 16th November 1993 in Uitenhage, Cape Province, and is 29 years old in 2023. He started playing international Test cricket in October 2019 against India and debuted for SA's ODI squad in March 2019 against Sri Lanka.

Kagiso Rabada - $250,000

Kagiso Rabada plays all formats of cricket. Photo: Lee Warren

Source: Getty Images

Class: Test, ODI, and T20

Test, ODI, and T20 Batting style: Left-handed

Left-handed Bowling style: Right-arm fast bowler

Right-arm fast bowler Role: Bowler

Bowler Height: 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m)

Kagiso Rabada was born on 25th May 1995 in Johannesburg, Gauteng, and is 28 years old in 2023. He is best known for his all-around fast-bowling skills, making him one of the best cricketers in the country.

Keshav Maharaj - $100,000

Keshav Maharaj made his first-class cricket debut in 2006. Photo: Mark Brake

Source: Getty Images

Class: Test

Test Batting style: Right-handed

Right-handed Bowling style: Slow left-arm orthodox

Slow left-arm orthodox Role: Bowler

Bowler Height: 5 feet 10 inches

Keshav Atmanand Maharaj was born on 7th February 1990 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, and is 33 years old in 2023. He made his first-class debut in 2006 and joined the SA Test team in November 2016 against Australia. Keshav is the vice-captain of limited-overs cricket.

David Miller - $250,000

David Miller started playing first-class cricket at 18. Photo: Mark Metcalfe

Source: Getty Images

Class: ODI and T20

ODI and T20 Batting style: Left-handed

Left-handed Bowling style: Off-break

Off-break Role: Middle-order batter

Middle-order batter Height: 6 feet (1.83 m)

David Andrew Miller was born on 10th June 1989 in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, and is 34 years old in 2023. He made his first-class debut in 2008 at 18 and later started playing in the ODI and the T20I series in May 2010.

Reeza Hendricks - $100,000

Reeza Hendricks is an opening batsman. Photo: Mark Metcalfe

Source: Getty Images

Class: ODI and T20

ODI and T20 Batting style: Right-handed

Right-handed Bowling style: Right-arm off-break

Right-arm off-break Role: Opening batsman

Opening batsman Height: 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m)

Raeza Raphael Hendricks was born on 14th August 1989 in Kimberly, Northern Cape Province, and is 33 years old in 2023. He is known for being a destructive T20 opener since debuting in November 2014 against Australia.

Quinton de Kock - $350,000

Quinton de Kock started playing first-class cricket at 16. Photo: @Sydney Seshibedi

Source: Getty Images

Class: ODI and T20

ODI and T20 Batting style: Left-handed

Left-handed Role: Wicketkeeper Batter

Wicketkeeper Batter Height: 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m)

Quinton de Kock was born on 17th December 1992 in Johannesburg, Transvaal, and is 30 years old in 2023. He made his first-class debut at 16 when he joined the Gauteng squad in 2009.

Lungi Ngidi - $100,000

Lungi Ngidi plays in ODI and T20I games. Photo: Sydney Seshibedi

Source: Getty Images

Class: ODI and T20

ODI and T20 Batting style: Right-handed

Right-handed Bowling style: Right-arm fast-medium

Right-arm fast-medium Role: Bowler

Bowler Height: 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m)

Lungisani Ngidi was born on 29th March 1996 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, and is 27 years old in 2023. The Hilton College alumnus plays for SA's Northerns, the San Francisco Unicorns of the USA's MLC, and the Delhi Capitals of the IPL.

Tabraiz Shamsi - $75,000

Tabraiz Shamsi made his international debut in June 2016. Photo: Alex Davidson

Source: Getty Images

Class: ODI and T20

ODI and T20 Batting style: Right-handed

Right-handed Bowling style: Slow left-arm unorthodox spin

Slow left-arm unorthodox spin Role: Bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi was born on 18th February 1990 in Johannesburg, Transvaal Province, and is 33 years old in 2023. He made his international debut with SA's ODI squad in June 2016 against Australia. His first game with the Test squad was in November 2016 against Australia, and he later made his T20I debut in June 2017 against England.

Who is the current captain of South Africa?

Cricketer Temba Bavuma is the current Proteas captain for ODI and Test series. He is the first permanent black African captain to head a South African international cricket squad. The T20I captain is Aiden Markram.

How many black players play in the South African team?

South Africa introduced a new racial quota in 2016 to increase the number of black players in cricket. Under the system, a Proteas team must have a minimum of six cricketers of colour, two of which should be black Africans.

Who is the fastest bowler in South Africa?

Shaun Pollock is considered one of the fastest bowlers of all time, with 421 wickets in 108 Tests and 393 wickets in 303 ODIs. Dale Steyn is one of the greatest, with 439 wickets in 93 Tests, 196 wickets in 125 ODIs, and 64 wickets in 47 T20Is.

From the 2023/24 Proteas squad, Kagiso Rabada is one of the best bowlers. He has 280 wickets in 60 Tests, 137 wickets in 89 ODIs, and 58 wickets in 56 T20Is.

Who joined the New Zealand cricket team from South Africa?

Several South African-born cricketers are part of the New Zealand cricket team. Neil Wagner from Pretoria has been playing for the squad since 2012. Michael Rippon joined the team in 2022, while Devon Conway made his international debut for New Zealand in 2020. Cricketer Glenn Phillips joined in 2017.

South African-born Neil Wagner started playing for New Zealand in 2012. Photo: Joe Allison

Source: Getty Images

South African national cricket team players continue to prove their prowess on the international stage. The game is governed by Cricket South Africa (CSA), which is responsible for ensuring the growth of men's and women's cricket on professional and amateur levels.

Source: Briefly News