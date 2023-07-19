Andre-Hugo Venter: age, education, team, stats, measurements, profiles

Andre-Hugo Venter is a South African rugby union athlete currently playing hooker position for Cape Town-based DHL Stormers. The 21-year-old has been praised for his exceptional playing skills, placing him among SA's golden generation of rising rugby stars.

Andre-Hugo's skill in the field has been likened to that of his father, André Venter, who previously played for the Springboks as a flanker. His on-field play is tough, fearlessly competitive, fast, and aggressive but fair. The athlete is humble and soft-spoken off the field.

Andre-Hugo Venter's profiles summary and bio

Full name Andre-Hugo Venter Date of birth 10th September 2001 Age 21 years in 2023 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Bloemfontein, South Africa Current residence South African Nationality South African Height 6 feet 1.5 inches (1.87 m) Recorded weight 234 lb (106 kg) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Partner Nikki Erasmus Parents André Venter Siblings Sister Anebel Venter Education Stellenbosch University (accounting), Grey College Profession Rugby athlete Player position Hooker Team DHL Stormers, Western Province International play Junior Springboks U-20, SA Schools U-18 Social media Instagram

Andre-Hugo Venter's age

The athlete was born on 10th September 2001 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. He is 21 years old as of July 2023, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Andre-Hugo Venter's position and measurements

The rugby athlete plays the hooker position. He is 6 feet 1.5 inches (1.87 m) tall, and his recorded weight is 106 kg (234 pounds).

Andre-Hugo Venter's parents

Andre-Hugo is the son of André Venter, a retired South African rugby union athlete. He was a flanker for the national team from 1996 until 2001, earning 66 caps and scoring nine tries. He was among the squad that finished third at the 1999 Rugby World Cup in the United Kingdom.

Andre-Hugo Venter's father became a businessman and motivational speaker after his retirement. He uses a wheelchair after being diagnosed with transverse myelitis, a degenerative syndrome that affects the central nervous system. The retired Springbok athlete has a daughter called Anebel Venter.

Andre-Hugo Venter's education

André Venter's son is an alumnus of Grey College in Bloemfontein, Free State Province. He later enrolled at Stellenbosch University to study accounting. He was a top rugby athlete in both schools.

Andre-Hugo Venter's rugby career

Andre-Hugo played first-team rugby at Grey College in 2018 and 2019. He gained the attention of rugby fans when he scored four tries in his first start for Stellenbosch's Waties Sport against the University of the Western Cape in the Varsity Cup. He played in Varsity Cup from 2020 to 2021.

The hooker signed a three-year deal with Western Province in July 2020. Later in May 2021, his exceptional on-field abilities in Varsity Cup games caught the attention of Cape Town-based DHL Stormers, and they offered him a contract.

Venter made his debut for the Stormers in June 2021 during the PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA tournament against the Vodacom Bulls as a replacement for Scarra Ntubeni. Stormers' coach John Dobson described the youngster as a future star in South African rugby. He likened Hugo's playing skills to his father, former Springbok flanker André Venter.

You can't really see his dad playing hooker, but it's the hooker version of his dad. So tough, high speed, high aggression, intense work-rate, very competitive.

Dobson gave Andre-Hugo a Stormers' contract extension in August 2022. Internationally, the hooker represented the South African Schools team in 2019 during the Under-18 International Series. He was part of the Junior Springboks squad during the Under-20 International Series in 2021.

Andre-Hugo Venter has proved to be a great rugby athlete since his debut as a front-rower for the Stormers in 2021. His resilience and determination have made him a star to look out for in South African rugby.

