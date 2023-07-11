What team does Henco van Wyk play for? Age, stats, injury, profiles, net worth

Henco van Wyk is a skilled South African rugby union athlete currently playing for the Lions. He was named the 2021 Junior Springbok Player of the Year during the U20 International Series. Keep reading to learn more about the incredibly talented and promising outside centre.

Henco van Wyk is a South African rugby union player. Photo: @GQdotcoza, @intouchsports on Twitter (modified by author)

Henco van Wyk's skills and remarkable play were recognized at the junior level. His brilliant performance on the field has been lauded by many who are convinced that the rising star has a bright future in South Africa's rugby. The Lions' coach Ivan van Rooyen branded him the full package, and the athlete aims to become an all-rounder in the game.

Henco van Wyk's profiles summary and bio

Full name Henco van Wyk Date of birth 7th May 2001 Age 22 years in 2023 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Rustenburg, South Africa Nationality South African Height 5 feet 11 inches (1.81 m) Weight 203 lb (92 kg) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Education University of Witwatersrand (BA in Business Management), Hoerskool Monument, Rustenburg Primary Profession Rugby union player Position Outside centre Number 13 Teams Lions

Henco van Wyk's age

The athlete was born on 7th May 2001 in Rustenburg, South Africa. He is 22 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Henco van Wyk's height and weight

The rugby union player is 5 feet 11 inches (1.81 m) tall. His recorded weight is 203 lb (92 kg.)

Henco van Wyk's school

Henco is an alumnus of Rustenburg Primary, where his passion for rugby was nurtured. When he later joined Monument High, he became the highlight of his school's team and was named captain of Monument's 1st XV.

The Lions' outside centre joined the University of the Witwatersrand to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management. He participated in the Varsity Cup competitions as part of the Wits Sport squad.

Henco van Wyk plays for the Johannesburg-based Lions team. Photo: Harry Murphy

What team does Henco van Wyk play for?

Henco van Wyk first gained the attention of rugby fans when he was named part of the SA Schools Team in 2019. He started participating in the Currie Cup Premier Division in 2021 when he joined the Golden Lions.

The outside centre currently plays for Johannesburg-based Lions, who have been part of the United Rugby Championship since 2021. He previously played for South Africa at Under-18 level. In 2021, he was among the 28 athletes selected to be part of the U-20 Springbok Squad to participate in the U-20 International Series.

Henco van Wyk's highlights

The athlete was named 2021's Junior Springbok Player of the Year after showcasing an incredible performance during the U20 International Series. The win was the greatest highlight of his career and made him a star to watch out for in South Africa's rugby.

Players Henco van Wyk (right) with Morne van den Berg. Photo: Huw Fairclough

Source: Getty Images

Henco van Wyk's injury

The rising rugby star sustained an elbow injury in December 2022. The Lions were playing against State Francais during the European Challenge Cup at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. He had to miss the Vodacom United Rugby Championship match against the Sharks but made a swift recovery.

In early February 2023, Henco van Wyk injured his knee while playing in the United Rugby Championship (URC). He missed several Lions games after undergoing surgery to correct a meniscus tear. He returned to training after taking four months off.

Where is Henco Van Wyk now?

The Rustenburg-born athlete currently plays the centre position for Johannesburg-based Lions. During a 2021 interview with Next GenXV, Henco revealed his end goal is to wear the SA Sevens jersey.

Everything I do, every sacrifice I have made, and every rep at the gym and meter ran is about one thing – it is about wearing the Springbok jersey. I knew from a young age that this was my dream, and I would do anything I could to achieve that dream.

Who is Shilton van Wyk?

Shilton van Wyk is a South African rugby union athlete. The utility back made his debut for the SA national team in 2022 during the Dubai tournament. He was born on 22nd December 1999 and is 23 years old in 2023.

Van Wyk was 2021's Junior Springbok Player of the Year. Photo: @springboks, @officialglru on Twitter (modified by author)

Henco van Wyk has proved to be the next big thing in South Africa's rugby. His play has been remarkable since he started as a junior, and he is already making waves in the Lions' senior team. The athlete is now eyeing to join the South Africa Sevens.

