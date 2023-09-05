All about Michael Evans Behling's wife, Madison Stanton

Michaell Behling is an upcoming American model and actor known for his role as Jordan Baker in The CW high school football drama All American. His rising career has led to increased scrutiny of his personal life, but the actor is very private. Fans were shocked when it was revealed that there was a Michael Evans Behling wife, who is now an ex-wife.

Michael Evans Behling is the breakout star of the All-American series. Photo: @michaelb05 on Instagram (modified by author)

Behling began his career as a model and has worked for brands like Nike, American Eagle, White Castel, Finish Line, and Isotoners. He had small roles in Empire (2017), Grey's Anatomy (2019), and A Cinderella Story: Starstruck (2021).

Is Michael Evans Behling married?

Who is Michael B. Behling's wife? The All-American star has no wife but was previously married to Madison Stanton. Their union was a secret and lasted about five months, from April 2021 to early September 2021.

Nobody knew about the marriage until The Blast obtained the divorce documents in 2022. In the legal filing, Michael asked the court to deny Madison's request to collect spousal support and get part of his assets. The divorce was settled in January 2023 in Behling's favour. The ex-couple did not have any children together.

Michael Behling's divorce from Madison Stanton was finalized in January 2023. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Michael Evans Behling's girlfriend

Michael Evans Behling's relationship status is unknown since the model likes to keep his personal life private. Even his ex-wife Madison Stanton's identity remains a mystery.

In a January 2021 interview with Hollywood Mask, the actor opened up about the qualities he looks for in a girlfriend. They should have nice teeth and eyes and be genuinely kind.

I love it when a girl is nice for no reason. To everyone! No underlying reason, she's just pure and genuine.

How old is Michael Evan Behling?

The upcoming actor was born on 5th March 1996. He is 27 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Where is Michael Evans Behling from?

Behling was born in Columbus, Ohio, and raised in an adoptive home in Columbus, Indiana. He is half Nigerian and half German. Mike B's adoptive parents are Mike and Carol Behling. He grew up with a sister called Andrea and two brothers, Adam and Matt.

He played various sports in high school and ran track at Indiana State University. Evans dropped out of university in his second year to pursue an entertainment career in Los Angeles.

Michael is half Nigerian and half German. Photo: @lisa O'Connor

Michael Behling's wife and relationship details are part of the actor's biggest mystery. He is, however, establishing a strong foundation in Hollywood, and his future in the industry looks bright.

