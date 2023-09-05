Owen Wilson's children: Everything known about his 3 kids

Owen Wilson is a renowned American actor known for his roles in projects like Loki, Wedding Crashers, Midnight in Paris, and The Royal Tenenbaums. He regularly plays fatherhood roles on-screen, but how is he as a father off the screen? This article highlights lesser-known facts about Owen Wilson's children.

Actor Owen Wilson is one of Hollywood's famous bachelors with a long list of relationships. The 48-year-old has three baby mamas and several A-list former girlfriends but has yet to walk down the aisle.

Owen Wilson's kids

The actor has three children, two sons and a daughter, from different women. He often talks highly of his sons in interviews, but his relationship with his daughter had a shaky start. Here is all you need to know about them.

Robert Ford Wilson

Owen welcomed his first-born son, Ford, on 14th January 2011 with his then-girlfriend Jude Duell. The couple announced they were expecting in early January 2011 and became parents a few days later in Hawaii at the actor's oceanfront mansion. They decided to give him the actor's middle name. The boy is 12 years old in 2023.

Finn Lindqvist Wilson

Owen and personal trainer Caroline Lindqvist welcomed their son Wilson on 30 January 2014 in Los Angeles. The two reportedly had not planned to become parents, but the actor has always been an involved father since Finn arrived. Finn is now nine years old.

Lyla Aranya Wilson

The Midnight in Paris star welcomed his only daughter, Aranya, on 9th October 2018 with ex-girlfriend Varunie Vongsvirates, whom he dated for nearly five years. The two broke up when Vongsvirates was pregnant with their daughter. The now four-year-old was given Varunie's Thai middle name, Lyla.

Who is the mother of Owen Wilson's son?

The Loki star has two sons, Robert Ford and Finn Lindqvist, from two baby mamas. He welcomed his son Ford with his ex-girlfriend Jade Duell, a former police officer and federal air marshal. The two met in 2009 on a flight from Los Angeles to DC but broke up shortly after Ford's birth in 2011.

Owen met personal trainer Caroline Lindqvist in 2003, and they had an on-and-off relationship for several years. Caroline eventually married plastic surgeon Ritu Chopra but reconnected with the actor in 2013.

Caroline filed for divorce from her estranged husband after discovering she was expecting Owen Wilson's son, Finn. She revealed that she was not dating the actor, but they were close friends who decided to have a child. They have remained great co-parents.

Why doesn't Owen Wilson want to see his daughter?

Owen Wilson's daughter Lyla has a complicated relationship with her father. The actor initially had doubts about her being his biological daughter and was not present when she was born. In June 2018, he took a paternity test when Varunie was pregnant, and it came back positive.

Viongsvirates told Daily Mail that Owen is not a present father and has never been involved in Lyla's life. He only supports her financially and even checked the no visitation box in court in June 2018.

How many times was Owen Wilson married?

The Royal Tenenbaums star has never been married. He has, however, been romantically linked to several A-list celebrities, including Demi Moore, Sheryl Crow, Kate Hudson, and Gina Gershon.

How old is Owen Wilson?

The Wedding Crashers actor was born to Irish-American parents on 18th November 1968 in Dallas, Texas, United States. He is 54 years old as of 2023.

What is Owen Wilson's net worth?

Owen Wilson has an estimated net worth of $70 million in 2023. The actor has been active in Hollywood since the early 1990s.

Owen Wilson's children are his greatest joy, although he has yet to mend his relationship with his only daughter. He is often spotted spending time with his two boys.

