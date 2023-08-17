Mike Tyson's children and wives: More about Iron Mike's family members

Mike Tyson is known to the world as Iron Mike and was the undisputed boxing champion in the late 1980s. Away from the ring, he became a father to several children from different relationships. Do Mike Tyson's kids have a relationship with him?

Mike Tyson is a father of seven. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Source: Getty Images

Mike Tyson's life has been full of ups and downs, and his reputation was marred by several controversies in and out of the ring. He spent several years in prison and lost almost all of his money. Some of the people who were affected most by his life choices were Mike Tyson's family members.

How many children does Mike Tyson have?

The former professional boxer has seven biological children from four women. Below are the details about Mike Tyson's children's ages and other aspects of their lives.

Mikey Lorna Tyson

Mikey Lorna is Michael's eldest child. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Mikey is Mike Tyson's eldest child with his ex-girlfriend Kimberly Scarborough. She was born in 1992 and is around 31 years old as of 2023. She is a plus-size model and was the cover girl of Queen Magazine in November 2016.

The former boxing champion did not have a close relationship with Mikey when she was growing up. Less than a year after her birth, he spent three years in prison and struggled financially. The two currently have a great daughter-father relationship.

Rayna 'Ramsey' Tyson

Ramsey is trans-masculine and non-binary. Photo: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Rayna (27) was born on 14th February 1996 to Mike and his second wife, Monica Turner. The celebrity child came out as non-binary and transmasculine and uses they/them pronouns. They prefer to be called Ramsey and revealed to THEM in 2020 that they have started a medical transition.

Ramsey studied Film and Television Production at New York University. They have worked in several productions, including The Joker (2019) and The Death and Life of Marsha P Johnson (2017). Ramsey has a great relationship with their father, who is supportive of their lifestyle.

Amir Tyson

Amir is Michael's son with his second wife, Monica Turner. Photo: @amir_j_tyson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Amir is Mike Tyson and Monica Turner's son, born on 5th August 1997 in Bethesda, Maryland. He is 26 years old as of 2023 and has a degree in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in History from the American University in Washington.

He interned at ESPN in 2007 and has a streetwear clothing brand called Debonair Attire. Part of the profits from the company goes to the medical research of multiple sclerosis after his mother was diagnosed with the ailment.

Miguel Tyson

Miguel occasionally trains in boxing with his dad Michael. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Miguel is Iron Mike's son with his ex-girlfriend Sol Xochitl. He was born on 18th April 2002 and is 21 years old as of 2023. Miguel has been spotted training for boxing with his famous dad, but it is unclear if he will follow in Mike's footsteps as a professional boxer.

Exodus Tyson

Exodus was Mike Tyson and Sol Xochitl's daughter, born in 2005. She, unfortunately, passed away in May 2009 after her neck got caught in a treadmill cord while playing at their home in central Phoenix. She was discovered by her brother Miguel who informed their mother and later called 911. She was four.

Milan Tyson

Milan often accompanies her dad to public events. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Milan is Mike's daughter with his third wife, Lakiha Spicer. She was born on 25th December 2008 and is 14 years old as of 2023. Milan Tyson loves tennis and occasionally accompanies her famous dad to red-carpet events.

Morocco Tyson

Morocco spends quality father-son time with his dad. Photo: @miketyson on Instagram, Jerritt Clark on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Morocco is Mike Tyson's youngest son with his wife, Lakiha. He was born on 25th January 2011 in Henderson, Nevada, and is 12 years old as of 2023. Morocco spends quality father-son time with his famous dad. In May 2022, the two were spotted playing golf.

Who is Mike Tyson's wife?

The former boxing heavyweight champion has been married three times and dated several other women, including Kimberly Scarborough and Sol Xochitl. His wives include;

Lakiha 'Kiki' Spicer

Kiki and Michael have been married since 2009. Photo: Tiffany Rose

Source: UGC

Michael married his current wife, Lakiha 'Kiki' Spicer, in 2009 after she finished serving her 6-months prison sentence for defrauding her father's company. The two met when Kiki was just 18 years old after being introduced by promoter Don King, but they started dating in 2008. Mike has credited her for helping him beat his drug addiction.

Monica Turner

Monica Turner was married to Michael from 1997 to 2003. Photo: Mike Nelson

Source: UGC

Monica Turner was the former boxing champion's second wife. The ex-couple met Mike at a 1990 Eddie Murphy party in New Jersey when Monica was a medical student at Georgetown University. They started dating soon after.

Turner remained by Mike's side throughout his prison sentence from 1992 to 1995. They tied the knot in a Muslim ceremony in April 1997, but their marriage ended five years later in 2003. Monica Turner, who now works as a paediatrician, filed for divorce in 2002, citing adultery and frivolous spending.

Robin Givens

Actress Robin Givens was married to Michael in 1988. Photo: Scott Humbert

Source: Getty Images

Michael's first wife was actress Robin Givens who he married in February 1988 after dating for about a year. Things did not work out, and the Riverdale star filed for divorce eight months later, citing abuse from the former boxer.

How many children did Mike Tyson lose?

Tyson lost one child in 2009. His four-year-old daughter Exodus was involved in a tragic accident after accidentally hanging herself on a treadmill cord.

How much is Mike Tyson worth as of today?

Mike Tyson's net worth is estimated to be $10 million in 2023. He was once one of the highest-paid athletes in the world but squandered most of his money at the peak of his career. In 2003, he filed for bankruptcy and was reportedly $23 million in debt.

Most of Mike Tyson's children have followed different career paths except Miguel, who has shown interest in boxing. The former boxer is trying to be a better father after previously missing out on family life.

READ ALSO: Kaia Faith Calaway is The Undertaker's daughter; everything about her

Briefly.co.za published interesting facts about Kaia Faith Calaway. She is The Undertaker's youngest daughter with his third wife, wrestler Michelle McCool.

The Undertaker regretted not being present when his eldest kids were growing up due to his demanding wrestling career. Now that he is retired, the WWE Hall of Famer can watch his now 10-year-old Kaia grow up.

Source: Briefly News