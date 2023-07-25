Kaia Faith Calaway is The Undertaker's daughter; everything about her

Mark William Calaway, aka The Undertaker, is one of the greatest wrestlers of the 20th century, and the world knows him as the undisputed WWE champion. However, to his daughter Kaia Faith Calaway, he is just a dad. This article looks at her life as the child of two professional wrestlers.

Kaia Faith Calaway is The Undertaker's youngest daughter with his wife, Michelle McCool. Photo: @mimicalacool on Instagram (modified by author)

Kaia Faith's father officially retired from professional wrestling in November 2020 and is enjoying his retirement being a present father to her and her siblings. The 4-time WWE Champion and 3-time World Heavyweight Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

Kaia Faith Calaway's profiles summary and bio

Full name Kaia Faith Calaway Date of birth 29th August 2012 Age 10 years as of July 2023 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Irish and Native American Religion Christianity Gender Female Parents The Undertaker and 2-time WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool Siblings Five, including Kolt, Gunner, Chasey, and Gracie Known for Being The Undertaker's daughter

Kaia Faith Calaway's age

The Undertaker's daughter was born on 29th August 2012 in Austin, Texas, United States. She is ten years old as of July 2023, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Kaia Faith Calaway's height

Faith is still growing, and height genes run in the family. Her father, The Undertaker, is 6 feet 10 inches (2.08 m) tall, while her mother, Michelle McCool, is 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m) tall.

Kaia Faith Calaway's parents

Mark William married McCool in 2010. Photo: @mimicalacool on Instagram (modified by author)

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool started dating in 2007. They initially hid their relationship because McCool wanted to be known for her wrestling abilities and not for being The Undertaker's girlfriend. The couple tied the knot on 26th June 2010 in Houston, Texas.

Kaia's parents have both been in previous marriages that ended in divorce. Michelle's first husband was Jeremy Louis Alexander. They were together from 2001 to 2006. The Undertaker was with his first wife, Jodi Lynn, from 1989 to 1999 and was married to his second wife, Sara Frank, from 2000 to 2007.

Kaia Faith Calaway's net worth

The 10-year-old has no career yet but comes from a successful wrestling family. Her father, The Undertaker, is estimated to be worth $17 million, while her mother, Michelle McCool, is estimated to have a net worth of between $2 million and $5 million in 2023.

How many kids does Undertaker have?

The retired professional wrestler has five children: four biological and one adopted. They include;

Son Gunner Vincent Calaway: He was born on 3rd August 1993 to his first wife, Jody Lynn

Daughter Chasey Calaway: She was born on 21st November 2002 to his second wife, Sara Frank

Daughter Gracie Calaway: She was born on 15th May 2005 to his second wife, Sarah Frank

Daughter Kaia Faith Calaway: She was born on 29th August 2012 to his third wife, Michelle McCool

Son Kolt Calaway: He was adopted by The Undertaker and his wife, Michelle McCool, in 2021.

Has The Undertaker adopted a child?

Mark and his wife Michelle adopted a son in 2021. Photo: @mimicalacool on Instagram (modified by author)

The retired professional wrestler and his wife, Michelle McCool, decided to adopt their youngest son Kolt after experiencing pregnancy struggles. McCool had to undergo IVF treatments before getting her first daughter Kaia.

Talking to Lilian Garcia on Chasing Glory in 2019, the two-time WWE Women's Champion revealed that she wanted to expand her family, but the IVF failed to work for the second time. After three miscarriages, the couple settled on adoption.

Does The Undertaker have kids with Michelle McCool?

Michelle McCool and The Undertaker have two children. They welcomed their first daughter Kaia Faith in August 2012 and adopted son Kolt in 2021.

Michelle McCool is The Undertaker's third wife. Photo: Gaye Gerard

How old is Gunner Calaway?

Gunner Vincent was born on 3rd August 1993 and is 29 years old as of July 2023. He is The Undertaker's eldest child but has not followed in his wrestling footsteps. He resides in Nashville, Tennessee, and works as a freelance graphic artist, online gamer, and art illustrator.

What is The Undertaker's take on fatherhood?

The Undertaker was a big name in the WWE for three decades, but he later revealed he had to sacrifice spending time with his family to further his career. He opened up about missing being with his eldest son when he was growing up during an appearance on the True Geordie podcast.

All Mark Calaway kids have a great relationship with their dad. After retiring from professional wrestling in November 2020, he strives to be a present father and watch his younger children grow.

My older children have had to pay a high price for making me who I am. You can look back, learn from your mistakes. I was lucky enough to remarry Michelle. She and I now have small children. So I was lucky enough to have a second chance to be a father and husband.

The Undertaker retired in 2020 after 30 years in the WWE. Photo: Logan Riely

Being raised by two professional wrestlers has influenced Kaia Faith Calaway's love for wrestling, but it is unclear if she will pursue it as a career when she grows up. The 10-year-old is also a big fan of softball, volleyball, and football. Michelle often documents her daughter's love for sports on her Instagram.

