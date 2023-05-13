The untold truth of Jason Simpson: What happened to O.J. Simpson's oldest son?

O.J. Simpson is an American former football running back, actor and broadcaster. However, his professional career was overshadowed by his trial and controversial acquittal for the murder of his former wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman. This shot his family members to prominence, including his oldest son, Jason Simpson.

O.J. Simpson, Nicole Brown Simpson, Jason Simpson, Sydney Brooke Simpson and Justin Ryan Simpson at the premiere of Naked Gun. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Source: Getty Images

In 2012, private detective William C. Dear accused Jason of being the actual offender in his book O.J. Is Innocent and I Can Prove It. This is what we know about the celebrity son so far.

Jason Simpson's profile summary and bio

Full name Jason Lamar Simpson Nickname Jason Gender Male Date of birth 21 April 1970 Age 53 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace California, United States of America Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in kilograms 95 Weight in pounds 209 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Single Parents O.J. Simpson and Marguerite Whitley Siblings Arnelle and Aaren, Justin Ryan and Sydney Brooke Profession Executive chef

How old is Jason Simpson now?

O.J. Simpson and his oldest son, Jason. Photo: @hitng_info, @naijawapaz on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jason Simpson (aged 53 as of 2023) was born on 21 April 1970 in California, United States of America. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Who are Jason Simpson's parents?

O.J. Simpson and Marguerite Whitley tied the knot on 24 June 1967 but divorced in March 1979, citing infidelity as the separation cause. The ex-couple share three kids, Jason, Arnelle and Aaren. Sadly, Aaren died at three after succumbing to drowning injuries. In February 1985, O.J. moved on to marry his lover, Nicole Brown. Together they have two children, Justin and Sydney. However, their union disintegrated seven years later.

What does Jason Simpson do for a living?

Although Jason Simpson's occupation remains unknown, several sources claim he works as an executive chef. On the other hand, his father played for the Buffalo Bills and was considered one of the greatest running backs ever. In 1973, he received the NFL Most Valuable Player Award for becoming the first player to rush for more than 2,000 yards a season. He was later inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

Regarding his relationship status, O.J. Simpson's oldest son, Jason, prefers keeping details about his love life under wraps. Therefore, it is still being determined who he is currently dating.

NFL star O.J. Simpson with his wife Marguerite (Whitley) Simpson, daughter Arnelle and son Jason. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

Was O.J. at Nicole's funeral?

On 17 June 1994, O.J. Simpson and his children attended the funeral of his slain ex-wife, defying the barrage of publicity that had depicted him as the prime suspect in her murder. Before her death, Nicole had filed charges against the former sportsman for physical abuse several times.

Jason Simpson's net worth

The celebrity son's net worth has yet to earn a public mention. However, as of 2023, his father has an estimated net worth of $3 million. O.J.'s primary source of income is a fully-funded NFL pension that is allegedly worth $5 million.

Social media presence

Simpson at a parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Centre. Photo: Jason Bean-Pool

Source: Getty Images

The celebrity son is not on any social media platform due to his private lifestyle. He makes an effort to distance himself from the internet's prying eyes.

Jason Simpson was brought to the spotlight by his father's case, as he was often pictured by his side during the trial. However, he maintains a low profile; therefore, little is known about his personal life.

READ ALSO: Where is Jamar Jakes? The inside story of T.D. Jakes' son

Briefly published intriguing facts about Jamar Jakes, an American celebrity son. Jamar is famous for being the eldest child of renowned author T.D. Jakes and his wife, Serita Jakes. T.D. Jakes is undoubtedly one of the most influential preachers in the world.

T.D. owns a Dallas-based megachurch, The Potter's House, and continues to spread the Gospel of Christ worldwide. In the mid-2000s, T.D. Jakes's son gave his parents a scare when he suffered several heart attacks.

Source: Briefly News