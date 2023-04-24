Who is Evan James Springsteen? All about Bruce Springsteen's son

Evan James Springsteen is the eldest child of American singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen. With a career spanning six decades, the songster has sold over 140 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists ever. Bruce has won 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award and a Special Tony Award for his natural talent.

Evan James is an American program director and festival producer for Sirius XM Radio, following in his father's musical footsteps. His desire to venture into the music industry was cultivated as a child while attending his dad's tours.

Evan James Springsteen's profile summary and bio

Full name Evan James Springsteen Nickname Evan Gender Male Date of birth 25 July 1990 Age 33 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Los Angeles, California Current residence New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Ranney School, Boston College Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Parents Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa Siblings Jessica Rae and Samuel Ryan Marital status Single Famous for Being Bruce Springsteen's son Profession Program director and festival producer

How old is Evan James Springsteen?

Evan James Springsteen (aged 33 as of 2023) was born on 25 July 1990 in Los Angeles, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Family background

Evan's parents, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, are renowned singers and songwriters. Patti has been a member of Bruce Springsteen's backing group, E Street Band, since 1972. James grew up alongside his two siblings, Jessica and Samuel Ryan. Jessica is a well-known equestrian, while Samuel is a firefighter.

Evan James Springsteen's education

The American celebrity kid attended Ranney School for his elementary education. He later proceeded to Boston University to pursue a degree in music. While there, he won the 2012 Singer/Songwriter competition held during the Boston College's Arts Festival.

Is Evan James Springsteen married?

No records exist of Evan being married or in a relationship with anyone. He prefers keeping details about his love life away from public scrutiny.

What is Bruce Springsteen famous for?

Bruce is best known for his lyrics and energetic concerts that last more than four hours. Some of his major hits include:

Born to Run

Thunder Road

Born in the USA

Badlands

Darkness on the Edge of Town

The River

Racing in the Street

Atlantic City

Jungleland

How much is Evan James Springsteen's net worth?

Evan's net worth has yet to be determined. Conversely, his father is a multi-millionaire with a staggering net worth of $650 million as of 2023. His mother's net worth is allegedly $50 million. They have amassed their wealth off of successful musical careers.

Evan James Springsteen's profiles

Despite extensive research, we could not find Evan James' handles on any social media platform. He maintains a low-key lifestyle away from the prying eyes of the internet and social media.

Evan James Springsteen was born into a prominent family. His father's prominence has rubbed off on him, making him a well-talked-about figure. Although Evan has yet to become a household name in the music industry, he is steadily building his unique career path.

