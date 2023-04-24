Who is Evan James Springsteen? All about Bruce Springsteen's son
Evan James Springsteen is the eldest child of American singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen. With a career spanning six decades, the songster has sold over 140 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists ever. Bruce has won 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award and a Special Tony Award for his natural talent.
Evan James is an American program director and festival producer for Sirius XM Radio, following in his father's musical footsteps. His desire to venture into the music industry was cultivated as a child while attending his dad's tours.
Evan James Springsteen's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Evan James Springsteen
|Nickname
|Evan
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|25 July 1990
|Age
|33 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Birthplace
|Los Angeles, California
|Current residence
|New Jersey, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Education
|Ranney School, Boston College
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Parents
|Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
|Siblings
|Jessica Rae and Samuel Ryan
|Marital status
|Single
|Famous for
|Being Bruce Springsteen's son
|Profession
|Program director and festival producer
How old is Evan James Springsteen?
Evan James Springsteen (aged 33 as of 2023) was born on 25 July 1990 in Los Angeles, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Leo.
Family background
Evan's parents, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, are renowned singers and songwriters. Patti has been a member of Bruce Springsteen's backing group, E Street Band, since 1972. James grew up alongside his two siblings, Jessica and Samuel Ryan. Jessica is a well-known equestrian, while Samuel is a firefighter.
Evan James Springsteen's education
The American celebrity kid attended Ranney School for his elementary education. He later proceeded to Boston University to pursue a degree in music. While there, he won the 2012 Singer/Songwriter competition held during the Boston College's Arts Festival.
Is Evan James Springsteen married?
No records exist of Evan being married or in a relationship with anyone. He prefers keeping details about his love life away from public scrutiny.
What is Bruce Springsteen famous for?
Bruce is best known for his lyrics and energetic concerts that last more than four hours. Some of his major hits include:
- Born to Run
- Thunder Road
- Born in the USA
- Badlands
- Darkness on the Edge of Town
- The River
- Racing in the Street
- Atlantic City
- Jungleland
How much is Evan James Springsteen's net worth?
Evan's net worth has yet to be determined. Conversely, his father is a multi-millionaire with a staggering net worth of $650 million as of 2023. His mother's net worth is allegedly $50 million. They have amassed their wealth off of successful musical careers.
Evan James Springsteen's profiles
Despite extensive research, we could not find Evan James' handles on any social media platform. He maintains a low-key lifestyle away from the prying eyes of the internet and social media.
Evan James Springsteen was born into a prominent family. His father's prominence has rubbed off on him, making him a well-talked-about figure. Although Evan has yet to become a household name in the music industry, he is steadily building his unique career path.
Source: Briefly News