Nkosazana Daughter and Sir Trill were rumoured to be a couple but shortly broke things off in 2023

They were alleged to have broken up shortly after the birth of their alleged daughter because the sing cheated

Now, controversial blogger Musa Khawula has once again sparked allegations that the singer wants to rekindle the relationship

Controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula has once again placed Nkosazana Daughter and Sir Trill under the spotlight. After initially reporting that the two were in a relationship and welcomed a child, he has made even more allegations about their relationship.

Nkosazana Daughter and Sir Trill's rumoured relationship ended because of infidelity rumours. Image: @nkosazana_daughter, @sir_trillsa

Source: Instagram

Why Nkosazana Daughter and Sir Trill break up

Amapiano couple Nkosazana Daughter and Sir Trill were apparently in a relationship. The news of their romance and break-up was brought up in 2023, but it was not long until break-up rumours surfaced.

The couple allegedly broke up shortly after the birth of their rumoured daughter due to accusations of infidelity on Sir Trill's part.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Musa Khawula took to X (Twitter) to allege that the Keneilwe singer wanted to rekindle the relationship. But her alleged desperation led to the use of dark magic (muthi). His post reads:

"Nkosazana Daughter and Sir Trill have broken up. This breakup happened shortly after she gave birth to their daughter. It is said that Nkosazana Daughter has turned to dark magic as a desperate ploy to win Sir Trill back."

Is Mzansi buying the muthi story?

Netizens find it hard to believe anything that pertains to the two, mainly because they have always maintained their silence.

Fans are even wondering when was Nkosazana Daughter ever pregnant.

@DineoTsaBadimo:

"Excuse me?"

@reaschwarz:

"When was she pregnant?"

@Nduh_Masondo:

"I am no longer interested in celebrity romance because they break up so easily."

@SimsMagubane:

"She is flourishing and just recently bought a new house. I doubt she would want a financially over stretched man that the music industry is rejecting."

Sir Trill speaks on industry struggles

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sir Trill spoke about his struggles with the local music industry politics on Instagram live.

Sir Trill exposed artists who refused to work with him on his albums, but he gave them the best songs on their albums. He also spoke about the industry gatekeepers in the Amapiano music genre who have tried to sabotage him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News