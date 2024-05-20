A South African man shared a post on TikTok revealing strange objects left at his gate

The objects included a red bag, chicken feet and a razor blade, prompting the man to suspect witchcraft

People commented with messages of support, prayers and advice on how to deal with the situation

A man was encouraged to pray after finding strange things at his gate.

A South African was left shaken and disturbed after finding strange objects at his gate.

Man shares bizarre findings

A video shared by @lordfresh_sa shows him walking up to his gate outside his home. He reveals a strange red bag on the ground and other odd objects tied to his gate, including chicken feet, feathers, a razor blade, and strings.

"Eh Ziyakhala The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding," the man wrote in his caption.

Although he had no way of proving the intentions behind the odd finding, @lordfresh_sa indicated that he believed it was witchcraft.

Mzansi responds to man's post

The video sparked messages of support and prayers in the comments section. Others responded with advice and their own conclusions about who may be trying to harm or bewitch the man.

Attentive commented:

"Listen nana, God never said weapons wouldn’t be formed against us, he said THEY WONT PROSPER❤️. Trust in HIM with all your heart."

nokuthula.mthethwa commented:

"Shisa lezozibi (Burn that rubbish)."

Kamo✨wrote:

"They don’t live far from you. Change your time slot when you leave the house, and when you come back, use a new gate. You will find that person. Just pray and let God and your ancestors fight for you."

samkelis1 responded:

"Hope you were praying while touching those but always know that no weapon formed against us shall prosper ."

Galaletsang Marema repleid:

"Where are you staying? I'll pray for you directly now now....."

Mpho Stephen Kwele commented:

"Unaso isbamu lapho ucede once ngabathakathi(Do you have a gun and just finish those witches once)."

Olwethu said:

"No weapons formed against you shall prosper yonke into iyaguqa ngegama gama lakhe! Sonke isimo siyamulalela."

Woman exposes domestic worker using muti on her

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman took to social media to call out her domestic helper for using muti on her.

In a TikTok video shared by Thandeka (@thandekam24), she reveals that her helper from Lesotho was using muti on her and stole her underwear, accusing her of possible witchcraft.

"Be careful of this woman," Thandeka said.

