The initial rollout of VAR is projected to cost R80 million, with each PSL fixture requiring approximately R80,000 to operate

While some fans welcome the move to improve officiating, others argue that the focus should be on grassroots development and referee training instead

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has given an update on the rollout of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in South Africa and what is stalling the process.

Speaking to Parliament, McKenzie stated that VAR requires funding and that nothing has been finalised in that regard.

The Minister, who has previously been vocal about the introduction of VAR in South African football and had promised its implementation next season, has now backtracked on that promise.

McKenzie explained to Parliament why SA needs VAR

He told Parliament that his Ministry was in the process of finalising the funding, as VAR was a necessity due to poor refereeing, which has led to several side effects, such as the vandalism of stadiums.

He also reiterated that the success of Mamelodi Sundowns on the global stage, particularly their recent performance at the Club World Cup, could attract other international clubs to the country, hence the need to expedite the entire process.

“We are also finalising the process of funding VAR to ensure that football matches, from the Premier Soccer League through to the international fixtures we host, are fairer and meet global standards,” he said.

R80 million price tag for year one of VAR rollout

Bringing VAR to South African football comes with a hefty price tag. Initial training alone is expected to cost around R30 million, with the total cost of the first year projected at R80 million. Each PSL fixture using VAR will cost approximately R80,000 to operate.

SAFA had initially earmarked the 2025 Nedbank Cup final as a potential test ground for the technology, but it now appears the official rollout will begin in the 2025/26 season instead.

Minister McKenzie expressed gratitude to stakeholders and emphasised the importance of “getting it right the first time” for the integrity of South African football.

Mixed reactions follow the Sports Minister's promise to introduce VAR

