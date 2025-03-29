Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie promises the introduction of VAR in South African football by April, aiming to enhance officiating and reduce errors in matches

Critics argue that instead of focusing on VAR, resources should be directed towards grassroots football development, better facilities

The announcement has sparked diverse reactions on social media, with some fans skeptical about the feasibility and sustainability of VAR

Sports and Arts Minister Gayton McKenzie posted on his X account about the likelihood of VAR being introduced and implemented in South African football in April.

His statement has generated mixed reactions from netizens, with some welcoming the potential improvement in officiating while others questioned its feasibility and impact.

Sports and Arts Minister Gayton McKenzie posted on his X account about the likelihood of VAR being introduced and implemented in South African football.Image Credit/Jeffrey Abrahams.

Alternative Priorities in Football Development

Some stakeholders believe that rather than prioritizing VAR, resources should be allocated to grassroots football development, improved facilities, and full-time referee training programs.

Public Reactions to VAR Announcement

The announcement has generated mixed reactions from football fans and analysts on social media: T Dee:

Hahaha you are just trying to grandstand 😂😂 you know very well you won’t implement any VAR 😂😂 Mr. Sovereign Fund.

Avela:

This fraud of a minister is lying again and again😂."

Sadi Dlomo:

@GaytonMcK I share your enthusiasm for the intro of VAR in SA soccer, but I'd like to respectfully shift the focus to a critical aspect. By prioritizing inter-school football/facilities including employing permanent PE teachers, we can create a more equitable and inclusive system."

Dineo:

There’s extensive training that takes place for months for refs before an actual implementation."

Mohlala:

VAR is no good news to SA football. We have countries complaining about our only ref on international football, so VAR ke phori mahlong. Just hire the refs permanently into SAFA and equip them with the necessary skills and relax with the VAR.

Rethable:

🤔🤔🤔🤔 What about unfair treatment by PSL to Sundowns? They always sabotage Sundowns when it comes to CAFCL and I have never heard you say anything. Or maybe it's because your favorite team is not affected."

Lost:

@GaytonMcK We're very appreciative & excited about VAR being introduced to our league, but how sustainable will it be long-term & who will be responsible to run it?"

Sky:

This VAR thing is funny to a lot of us because the same refs will be in the VAR room. It will be worse.

Jeffrey:

Since these referees are getting money from these teams, they will not be happy with you. One thing for sure, clubs are buying referees week in, week out."

The Department of Sport, the Premier Soccer League (PSL), and the South African Football Association (SAFA) will need to clarify funding, logistics, and referee training.Image Credit/Phill Magakoe.

Next Steps and Implementation

As April approaches, questions remain about how the implementation process will unfold.

The Department of Sport, the Premier Soccer League (PSL), and the South African Football Association (SAFA) will need to clarify funding, logistics, and referee training.

