The Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister reacted to the controversy with a cryptic post that failed to address SAFA’s responsibility, frustrating many South Africans

Netizens criticized McKenzie for not holding SAFA accountable, with many calling out his lack of leadership and deflecting blame from the real issue

While FIFA has yet to issue a ruling, fans are demanding answers from SAFA regarding how Teboho Mokoena was fielded despite being ineligible

Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has reacted to the Teboho Mokoena controversy with a statement that says very little.

Gayton McKenzie's Response to Bafana Bafana Controversy Sparks Outrage

His cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter), failed to address the real issue—how Bafana Bafana fielded an ineligible player.

Instead of demanding accountability from SAFA, McKenzie’s vague response left netizens frustrated, with many calling him out for not taking the matter seriously.

Social Media Backlash

Fans and football enthusiasts wasted no time expressing their frustration over McKenzie’s post:

Macca:

Leave Lesotho alone and blame people who are really responsible for what happened.

Nkululeko:

Lesotho must be kicked out from using our stadium and facilities for free!

Giant:

If they lodge a complaint, they can play their games in Botswana or Mozambique or Nigeria… and we will close the Zama Zama holes illegal mining that contributes to their GDP.

Senior:

Fire that SAFA Mafia urgently.

The Guy:

HEbanna Gayton, this is not on Lesotho but your department not doing the necessary checks.

Poverty Killer:

A whole minister! A whole minister! I personally regret supporting you.

Thuksi:

Wait for the official statement from FIFA or are you confirming that Lesotho put a complaint?

Ntwana:

Shifting the blame, who’s supposed to ensure we field eligible players? 😡

The Franzicer:

Lesotho did nothing wrong, blame your people (SAFA).”

Mr Thizozo:

LESOTHO not wrong!! Find the person responsible for this there at Bafana Bafana.

Who Should Be Held Accountable?

With FIFA yet to make an official ruling, fans are demanding answers.

The spotlight is now on SAFA to explain how such an oversight occurred, and whether any officials will take responsibility.

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana may avoid a points deduction after a controversial incident involving Teboho Mokoena. Mokoena played in South Africa’s 2-0 win over Lesotho on March 21, 2025, despite having accumulated two yellow cards in earlier World Cup qualifiers, which should have resulted in a suspension. However, Lesotho missed the 24-hour window to file a formal protest, potentially saving South Africa from penalties. Fans expressed outrage over the oversight, urging SAFA to prevent such mistakes in the future.

