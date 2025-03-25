A graduate received a massive show of support at the Auckland Park University of Johannesburg campus to the surprise of Mzansi

The gent walked down some stairs and was met with a large crowd of gents waiting to congratulate the man on his achievement

South Africans adored the sight, with many commenting on how important education is and some wondering how all the dudes got there

A graduate had a whole squad of people show up for him and Mzansi was left stunned. Images: uj_official_/ TikTok, Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

A man attending the University of Johannesburg received passionate support from his massive squad of companions. All of the men were dressed in black and some wore yellow helmets, with many believing that the gent is a civil engineering graduate.

Halala education

The clip was shared on the uj_official_ TikTok account and includes a scene involving the man of the hour being embraced by his supporters. The rest of the clip shows the large squad of gents walking around the UJ campus and at one point, the whole crew got into a synchronised routine. The clip then finishes off with all of them dancing together.

See the video below:

Education as a key to success

Many commenters stated how important it is to have education in your life. Many South Africans aren't able to attend university for a variety of reasons, and a major one is poor education standards within basic education in the country. Furthermore, many universities can't keep up with all the applications they receive.

Graduating university is a joyful rite of passage for many South Africans. Image: Olga Dobrovolska

Source: Getty Images

Folks across Mzansi felt incredibly inspired by the clip. Some shared how great it was to see young black people do so well for themselves, and others shared their desire to finish their studies.

Read the comments below:

Mandisa said:

"Go and study guys!!! Don't let people fool you, education is fashionable ❤"

Becoming|Nurse|Sanelisiwe🌸 mentioned:

"Mount Ayliff Eastern Cape stand up! One of us came back home with this degree 🥳"

Alikho Gama posted:

"Mara going through life without experiencing varsity doesn't sound fun."

Zee commented:

"I wanna go back to school. Covid did me dirty and I didn't graduate. When they gave us an opportunity to graduate in 2021/2 at SWC 🥺 I was like no!"

Khanyisa Mngambi shared:

"Yooh congratulations to this guy❤️ He is the first guy who assisted me when I was looking for res at UJ. To more achievements kwi Dyan."

tsaki said:

"This is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ Can I get something like this from my ladies? 🤣"

Bazi mentioned:

"I like how this young men and women make education fashionable 🤭😁 Well done. Our government should do better, free education."

More education-related stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a determined woman celebrated her long-awaited graduation from the University of Johannesburg with an engineering degree after a decade-long academic journey.

previously reported that a determined woman celebrated her long-awaited graduation from the University of Johannesburg with an engineering degree after a decade-long academic journey. Content creator Boni Xaba was back to review people's payslips, with the recent one being that of an architect. Boni noted that the anonymous professional had a master's degree and stated that the salary was "a crime scene".

A taxi driver who transports school kids shared a cute video of his young passengers dancing in their school uniform, creating a heartwarming moment that melted hearts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News