Content creator Boni Xaba was back to review people's payslips, with the recent one being that of an architect

Boni noted that the anonymous professional had a master's degree and stated that the salary was "a crime scene"

The low numbers on the payslip also shocked local members of the online community, who provided their two cents

A woman was shocked to see what an educated architect once earned. Images: fotomaniya / Getty Images, @lifereset_za / TikTok

Certain professions carry the expectations of high salaries, especially when extra degrees are involved. However, a woman recently revealed an architect's salary, surprising many with how low it was compared to their assumptions.

Architectural salary sorrows

Payslip-focused content creator Boni Xaba from Lifereset with Boni shared a video on her Facebook account showing app users what an anonymous architect with a master's degree earned, adding that the person had since left the company related to the payslip.

The professional's gross earnings were R28 000 and had a net pay of R23 559.80.

Boni said to those watching her video:

"I must say, this industry is a crime scene. The salary is a crime scene unless you are self-employed or really love it."

Take a look at the salary in Boni's video below:

Average salary of an architect

According to the job search engine Talent.com, the average salary an architect in South Africa earns is R69 627 per month. While entry-level positions may start at R300 000 per year, experienced workers could take home an average annual salary of R7 800 000.

Talent.com notes that architects are set to make an average of R428 per hour. Image: Strauss/Curtis

Low salary surprises the internet

After seeing what the person earned as an architect with a master's degree, several social media users entered the comment section with their thoughts. While some shared what they or others made as an employee in other professions, some tried to figure out the reason for the low salary.

Vuyani Mpongo shared with the online community:

"This person must go and open their own business ngeke, or else he must do side hustles. Drawings consume a lot of time."

Kabelo Medupe told app users:

"I only have a matric certificate, and I am a sales rep. I earn double that plus quarterly bonuses."

Agreeing with what Boni had stated in the video, Siyabonga Vumijojo wrote in the comments:

"100% a crime scene. What intrigues me is when you engage with these professionals, their intellectualism is on another level."

Architect graduate Mkhuleko Dlamini noted:

"We go through a lot, sisi. It gets worse when you are an owner, too. Your clients don't want to pay you. The invoice game gets even dirtier."

Olefile Motebe added their thoughts in the comment section:

"Unpopular fact: Most people don't negotiate their salaries."

Toni Nchabeleng said to the public:

"Like I said before: It's not about a degree or job title, but the company you work for."

Source: Briefly News