A lady took to the socials to share that she quit from a job because she couldn't even afford the monthly instalment on a GTI

The woman went on to say that her work was negatively affecting her mental health and that they could easily replace her

South Africans were quick to dish out some much needed empathy with many sharing their own resignation stories

A lady quit her job because of the low wages and Mzansi understood her pain all too well.

No one wants a low-paying job and one woman knew the pain of working one all too well. A lady shared that he had resigned from her job because she wasn't making enough money to even pay for a Golf GTI instalment.

Slave wages

TikTokker bongiwe_gina shared the clip where she vented her frustrations with her current job and received much needed support and understanding from Mzansi, She also mentioned how she was easily replaceable and that the work was taking a massively negative toll on her mental health.

Watch the video:

The land of unemployment

What the lady is experiencing isn't unique to her, far from it actually. South Africa is notorious for having one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the world. According to StatsSA, South Africa's unemployment rate currently sits at 31.9%, unusually high for any country in the world.

Mzansi faces a massive unemployment crises.

Sadly, for most South Africans this is just another day in the life. What makes it even worse is that the youth unemployment rate sits at almost twice the national average, with young people stuck at home with nothing to do. South Africans understood what the lady was going through all too well and gave her some emotional support. Others shared their job woes too.

Read the comments below:

2111Cm said:

"Between poverty and I... I don't have a choice. I'm the Front, back and side ways. I'm the centre. In a another life I would let it go."

Sandile Sobela mentioned:

"I did that in 2019 and I never looked back, you come first always remember that."

mokhwitikekana said:

"That's what is going on now in my current job. I can't even afford to buy Chicken Licken month end and before I used to spoil my family with pizza and Chicken Licken."

mntungwar_ commented:

"That's how I look at it aswell. If the salary only covers basics and food then it's not a loss 😂 worse if it's toxic on top. Hope you find what you're looking for."

Mr Handsome posted:

"What's the obsession with Golf and GTI guys 😫😫😫 You are destroying careers with this thing of chasing societal standards."

user4858290082347 shared:

"😂😂😂😂😂 I am 2 months late with my resignation 🥺"

Thandz mentioned:

"I love you sisi your mental health can't be replaced. God will open other doors. I'm so sorry."

