A hun showcased how she was welcomed at work by her co-workers in a clip making rounds online

The TikTok video went viral, leaving many people in awe of the heartwarming intersection

One young lady left the online community envious over her workplace as she showcased how she was welcomed by her colleagues.

Woman shows off how she is welcomed at work

The heartwarming video was shared under the handle @philz_mvula, which captured the attention of viewers, and while highlighting the positive work culture that many aspire to.

In the clip, the woman can be seen arriving at work being greeted with songs, praises and dances and a round of applause, and even playful chants by her enthusiastically colleagues. Instead of the usual mundane office greetings, her workplace has created a friendly and supportive atmosphere where employees are made to feel valued right from the moment they step into the office.

This gesture, although simple, immediately sets a positive tone for the rest of the day. The team’s warm welcome left many viewers feeling inspired and reminded of the power of a friendly work environment.

While taking to her TikTok caption @philz_mvula simply said:

"Healthy working environment."

Watch the video below:

SA is in awe of the positive workspace

The video sparked a wave of conversation about the importance of cultivating a positive workplace culture and many flocked to the comments section expressing their admiration for the company’s approach to making their employees feel appreciated.

Khensane Chauke said:

"My colleagues would never they’d instead say bonang o sure gore o nyetswe."

Nonie Twetwa expressed:

"Why am I chopping onions oww maarn sis."

OnkeOna replied:

"How I wish to work in such a healthy, jealous free environment. This is sooo nice."

Thando added:

"Please say hi, kuAnelisa yhooo I’m sure it’s great working with her uyahlekisa lomntu she was my high school friend."

User commented:

"Good to see all ladies gathered in one office and looking so happy to see another lady."

Refiloe Degracia Malokotsa shared:

"Healthy working environment... I'm happy for you.. Congratulations."

Queen B Wa Ga Gwebu gushed over the clip:

"Ka ba ka ba emotional. This is beautiful."

Cecewamazizi loved the video adding:

"Wow healthy work environment, mine got angry lapho it was my lobola negotiation haibo a family matter klk."

Why it's important to have a positive work environment

A healthy working environment benefits both employees and employers by ensuring compliance with legislation.

According to Thomas, here are the following benefits of a positive work environment, which is important for both the worker and the company. A positive work environment reduces accidents and injuries, promoting a positive company image, reducing stress, promoting mental health, reducing staff turnover rates, boosting productivity, reducing absenteeism, encouraging collaboration, improving morale, enhancing motivation, and fostering creativity.

Unhealthy or toxic environments, such as office gossip, unengaged workers, and lack of communication, can be identified as red flags for managers and HR professionals. A healthier environment fosters a happier workplace, improved mental health, and increased brand reputation and recruitment.

People in SA who quit their jobs due to a toxic workplace

