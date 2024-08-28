A gent opened up about quitting his job in a touching video making rounds online, and peeps were left in their feelings

In the clip, the guy shared how his work took a huge toll on his mental health, and it gained massive traction

South Africans could relate to the man's struggle as they rushed to the comments to share their own experiences

One man in Mzansi chose his health over his job. In a viral video, the gent got candid about quitting his work.

A South African man shared his experience with a toxic job in a TikTok video. Image: @boikanyo_melokwe

Source: TikTok

Man quits job to protect his mental health, shares how it affected him

The gent, who goes by the TikTok handle @boikanyo_melokwe, shared with his viewers that on 1 July 2024, he resigned from his Call Center job. The man said he went through a lot because of his work.

@boikanyo_melokwe revealed that he was always in and out of the doctor's office as he was consuming anxiety, antidepressants and sleeping pills. His work led him to smoke "excessively" so that he could cope.

In the process, he lost weight and began writing motivational notes to help him cope. While speaking on the management side of things, he said the following:

"Management, yho, toxic can write a best-selling book about that."

The young man said the salary he was paid each month was "useless," but he was grateful for his girlfriend, whom he said was his "anchor" during the challenging moments. His last night shift was on 28 July 2024, and he shared that he felt "lightweight and sudden relief."

"This was a difficult decision, but my mental health was at stake. I didn't wanna end up at the psych ward," he said in his video.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi feels for the man

The gent's story touched South Africans, and many shared their experiences of being in a toxic work environment.

Nokwanda Madonsela said:

"On my last day, when I resigned from a call centre, I swore at all the rude customers. Yoh! That was the best day of my life; you swore on the line, and I swore back and I laughed. Ey kwakumnandi shame."

Karabo phetla shared:

"I can relate. I'm currently jobless after quitting. God is alive, He sees, He is present, He listens, so just talk to Him. Congratulations for leaving, all the best with with your health."

Queen Protea wished the man well, saying:

"Your next job will be a joy to go to, the environment will be calm and supportive."

Seta Maapola commented:

"I’m terribly sorry that you went through this, my king, I’m so proud of you."

