A lady shared her weight loss journey on social media, which left many people amazed

The clip captured the attention of online users, generating many views, likes and comments

Netizens commented on hun's post as they praised her for her never-ending consistency

A young woman set the internet ablaze after she showcased her weight loss journey in a TikTok video.

A lady flexed her massive weight loss in a TikTok video. Image: @phili_mgu

Source: TikTok

Cape Town woman shows off massive weight loss in 75 days

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @phili_mgu, shared her incredible weight-loss journey. The young lady revealed that she took part in the 75-day complex challenge and was happy to see her hard work pay off.

In the clip, she showcased how she looked before, and then she unveiled her massive weight loss transformation, which wowed many people online.

@phili_mgu's footage was well-received and went on to become a hit on TikTok, garnering loads of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the video below:

People were impressed with the lady's weight loss video

The online community reacted to the woman's clip and thanked her for sharing her tips, while others shared their struggles with losing weight.

khanyisamp said:

"Well done, babe keep going."

Mmabatho Truly-bless wrote:

"Omg look at you in that dress.. how did you do it."

Nicole_powerhouse commented:

"Congratulations moghel it takes so much willpower."

Vanessa Mbauli expressed:

"So proud of you you even look younger."

Phakamisasiphosib gushed:

"You very beautiful."

