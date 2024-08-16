One stunning hun flexed her gorgeous new body for the world to see, and the clip went viral online

In the footage, she first revealed herself before and after, which impressed many people on social media

The babe's video sparked a conversation among netizens as they rushed to the comments to gush over her body while others asked questions

A young lady flaunted her new body, and boy, did she look stunning.

A lady wowed SA with her impressive weight loss journey in a TikTok video. Image: @__mbalenhle0/vid

The woman shared her weight loss journey, inspiring many South African people online.

Woman shows off weight loss

The stunner, who goes by TikTok handle @__mbalenhle0, flexed her hard work, which motivated many to get into the gym.

@__mbalenhle0 uploaded a video of herself before she lost weight, and then she went on to showcase herself after losing weight. The woman revealed in her comments that she lost weight through "calorie deficit and exercise." She explained that by saying:

"It's consuming less calories than you burn."

Within a day of its publication, the video generated many views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the inspiring clip of the lady's woman's weight loss below:

Netizens were impressed with the lady weight loss video

Many reacted to the woman's video, flocking to the comments to gush over her new body. Others shared their struggles with losing weight and asked the woman for tips.

Olwethu Tsotetsi inquired:

"Please help me with the calorie deficit part."

Lebo commented:

"When do results start showing hai mina I’m getting demotivated."

Okuhle_T was impressed:

"Oh man, babe, I’m proud of you."

Tswelopele simply said:

"You look so good. How long did it take you?"

Kelly Khensani Amanda Msimango was stunned:

"What a transformation."

