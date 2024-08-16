Mzansi Woman's Bestie Pulls Up in a Brand-New Lamborghini, SA Gushes Over Hun's New Car
- A stunner took to social media to showcase how her friend pulled up at her home with a brand-new luxury whip
- The footage captured the attention of people, generating many views, thousands of likes and comments
- Netizens enjoyed watching the lady's clip as they flocked to the comments section, gushing over the vehicle
One babe celebrated her friend's big win in style and she took to TikTok to show it off. The clip went viral online.
Woman friend pulls up in a Lambo
TikTok user @this_is_misho gushed about her bestie, who showed off big. The hun's friend arrived at her doorstep with a brand-new, green Lamborghini Urus Performante.
@this_is_misho was extremely happy about her friend's achievement as she hopped in the car they took for a ride downtown. The video grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
While taking to her TikTok caption, @this_is_misho said:
"Higher we go."
Watch the clip below:
People clap for the young hun's achievement
Many gushed over the lady's friend's car as they took to the comments section, while some simply asked questions.
Rubin Minaro said:
Go girl, that's an accomplishment; she won life ting...(if not her man's car)."
Government added:
"Dudu has been serving."
Jen3nay wrote:
"Yessss Dudu the girl."
Zuri commented:
"Yah ne it's beyond impressive. Congratulations to your beautiful friend with a beautiful beast nawe umuhle."
Lethabo inquired:
"Guys, who is Mrs Dudu, and what does she do for a living."
Gugulethu asked:
"Kanti where do people get this money yeee."
