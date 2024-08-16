A stunner took to social media to showcase how her friend pulled up at her home with a brand-new luxury whip

One babe celebrated her friend's big win in style and she took to TikTok to show it off. The clip went viral online.

A lady showed off how her bestie arrived at her doorstep in a brand-new Lamborghini in a TikTok video. Image: @this_is_misho

Woman friend pulls up in a Lambo

TikTok user @this_is_misho gushed about her bestie, who showed off big. The hun's friend arrived at her doorstep with a brand-new, green Lamborghini Urus Performante.

@this_is_misho was extremely happy about her friend's achievement as she hopped in the car they took for a ride downtown. The video grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @this_is_misho said:

"Higher we go."

People clap for the young hun's achievement

Many gushed over the lady's friend's car as they took to the comments section, while some simply asked questions.

Rubin Minaro said:

Go girl, that's an accomplishment; she won life ting...(if not her man's car)."

Government added:

"Dudu has been serving."

Jen3nay wrote:

"Yessss Dudu the girl."

Zuri commented:

"Yah ne it's beyond impressive. Congratulations to your beautiful friend with a beautiful beast nawe umuhle."

Lethabo inquired:

"Guys, who is Mrs Dudu, and what does she do for a living."

Gugulethu asked:

"Kanti where do people get this money yeee."

