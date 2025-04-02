An Eastern Cape-based lady shared a video of her kind gesture towards her neighbour, who is like a mom to her, leaving online users deeply moved

She shared the touching clip on her TikTok, showing how she and the mama transformed the bedroom into a gorgeous space

Social media users were overwhelmed with love for the duo's bond, with many praising the young lady and wishing her more blessings

A young lady fond of her neighbour, Sis Thobs, shared a heartfelt video of how she renovated her bedroom, leaving her beaming with joy.

The lady shared the clip under the TikTok handle @lisamselana, attracting hundreds of messages from social media users who were deeply touched by her kindness, and sang her praise.

The old lady gets a beautiful bedroom makeover

The clip starts with @lisamselana explaining the makeover process before they begin. The duo then cuts the gorgeous wooden-inspired wallpaper from Temu and sticks it onto the plastered but unpainted wall.

Once done, they move to make up the bed, adding a beautiful comforter and a throw, and finish the makeover with LED lights that have different colour settings. The elderly lady could not contain her happiness upon seeing the finished project and threw herself into the bed, celebrating like a kid.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the room makeover

The heartwarming clip received an outpouring of love on the video streaming platform, where @lisamselana's followers couldn't get enough of the bond she shares with her neighbour. Many users commented on how beautiful their friendship was, calling it the epitome of love and care.

The stunning roo, makeover also had social media users asking where the wooden wallpaper was from, and some wished the caring lady more blessings for being a great daughter.

User @weirdu said:

"Lisa, are you related ku sis Thobz? You are doing a great job on her. May de Lord bless you baby gal."

User @Mazibula shared:

"Owu Lisa marn❤❤❤❤am crying. Thanks, gal."

User @Tashi added:

"Woow nice and beautiful Lisa, may the good Lord bless you with many more blessings and money 💰 🤑. Love you guys so much 🥰❤."

User @hlumeloqene shared:

"Ohh ke, one thing about her, she appreciates everything uLisa wakhe does for her☺️."

User @Pamela Dakada added:

"Oh! She really appreciates u sis Thobs 🥰🥰."

User @lulu said:

"Unhindered, wenze more sthandwa ungadinwa (may you never get tired of doing more), at least phezu kwe ntloko yakhe kuhke then ungayfaka ne paint to the other sides longeze (on top of her head the wall looks nice, you can put paint on the sides) ne wallpaper. You did well Lisa, I salute you."

