A proud man flexed how greatly his home had improved, and people were amazed by the transformation.

A man unveiled his massive home improvement on Facebook, leaving many in awe. Image: Ace Ncobo

Man shows off his "happy place"

Facebook user Ace Ncobo opened up about renovating his grandma's home. The gent said he did not want to destroy his gogo's place, but "revive the ancestral home." The man went on to say the following in his Facebook caption:

"Much as I wanted a contemporary design, and a larger family house, but I still wanted to keep the history of her life in the flat. So many memories. It had only one bedroom, a kitchen and "sitting room". Now, it has 4 bedrooms, all en-suite, a fitted kitchen, a lounge and dining area."

Ace Ncobo then shared three photos showcasing the gradual transformation, and the final results wowed many people in Mzansi. Ncobo expressed that the house was his "happy place." The post was well-received among netizens and gained loads of likes and comments.

Take a look at the gent's home transformation below:

Netizens were impressed by the gent's house

Social media users loved the gentleman's house and did not shy away from congratulating the young man on his home as they flooded her comments with heartwarming messages.

Zamani Sikupela expressed:

"This is a dream of every black child for his/her parents' home - our humble beginnings. I can imagine how you feel mkhuluwa. Beautiful."

Khosi Rani said:

"She's smiling wherever she is!! Blessings to you bro."

Nyiko Mabunda shared:

"This is very beautiful, inspiring and encouraging. Thank you for sharing this with us."

Zusiphe Mazusie Ginya wrote:

"Beautiful Transformation: a change with Modification."

Thabiso Que Qasha commented:

"Great Job, Bra ace you are such an inspiration to many of us."

