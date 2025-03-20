“Is Beyoncé Coming to SA?”: Mzansi Raves Over Stylish R1.8k Luella Boots

A fashion and beauty content creator headed to her TikTok account to share with app users the shoes she saw at Foschini

The woman revealed a pair of stunning white boots costing R1 799, which reminded a few fashion lovers of multi-award-winning artist Beyoncé Knowles

While a few members of the online community had much to say about the price, others loved the stylish pair of shoes they had seen on their For You Pages

Boots from Luella had many fashionistas thinking of Beyoncé. Images: pixdeluxe, Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, more often than not new items are popping up and catching people's eyes. Foschini's fashion brand Luella had some internet users in awe after a woman showed off their new cowboy-inspired shoes.

Looking at Luella's boots

Local fashion, lifestyle, and beauty content creator @nydianel took a trip to a Foschini store and showed off the white boots on her TikTok account.

The heeled shoes, which had the Luella logo attached in gold on top, were covered in fringe, giving it a Western style.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@nydianel didn't forget to show people on the internet the boots' price, which was R1 799.

Take a look at the boots in the TikTok video below:

SA fashionistas love the Luella boots

The boots had many local shoppers entering the post's comment section in awe of what they had seen on their For You Pages.

While it mostly received a warm reception and people noted that it reminded them of multi-award-winning musician Beyoncé and one of her albums, a few social media users complained about the price and branding.

Beyoncé released her eighth studio album 'Cowboy Carter' in 2024, which touches on the country musical genre. Image: beyonce

Source: Instagram

@snowymakhaola asked the online community:

"Is Beyoncé coming to South Africa?"

An excited @nnj236 told internet users:

"All we need now is a 'Cowboy Carter' tour date."

An honest @kego_phazi confessed in the comments:

"If I could still walk in heels, I would have definitely bought them."

@zandi.gumede, who seemed to love what they had seen, stated:

"I am big fan of Luella. I would rather support local than wear fake overseas brands. These are nice."

@phiwe3991 cheekily said to people on the app:

"I will wait for Marabastad and Small Street to make a Temu version of them for R399."

After seeing the price of the boots on their screen, a shocked @jayhadebe remarked:

"R1 799? I’ll wait for the 40% off."

@mrsmn shared their opinion of the store in the comment section:

"Ever since they started overpricing their clothes, I'm a stranger to Foschini. I would rather go to Zara than buy their expensive, low-quality clothes."

3 Other stories about the Luella brand

In another article, Briefly News reported how South Africans trolled a woman's R17.6k shoes after flaunting her R634k salary. One person noted that Luella had better shoes.

reported how South Africans trolled a woman's R17.6k shoes after flaunting her R634k salary. One person noted that Luella had better shoes. People praised a brave man who called out a Cape Town micro-influencer who mocked the Luella brand.

A South African woman wowed locals when she found affordable dupes of Luella's shuffle boots while shopping at Mr Price.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News