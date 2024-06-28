A South African lady dished out an impressive plug on social media, and people loved it

The stunner unveiled Luella denim shuffle boot dupes from Mr Price in a clip that has since generated over one million views

Netizens could not believe their eyes as they flocked to the comments section to gush over the shoe

A babe in Mzansi proved that one does not need to break the bank in order to look stylish and on-trend.

A woman unveiled affordable Luella denim shuffle boot dupes from Mr Price in a TikTok video. Image: @yoliswa_yolz

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off Mr Price's dupes

One hun who goes by the TikTok handle @yoliswa_yolz on the video platform plugged South Africans with Luella denim shuffle boot dupes from Mr Price. In the footage, the babe first showed off the original boots from the European brand, which is priced at R1 299.00.

She then went on to unveil the dupes from Mr Price, which looked exactly like the original; however, she did not disclose the price.

Taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"Mr. Price got the garlies back."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi goes wild in the comments section

The video grabbed the attention of netizens, garnering over one million views, thousands of likes, and comments. South Africans were in awe of the Luella boots dupes being sold at Mr Price, and many raved about how the Mzansi store was truly a treasure.

User expressed:

"Mr Price you have my back sana, thank you."

User said:

"Same thing, just that one has the Luella brand."

Busiegumede was impressed:

"Mr Price wethu, they can never make me hate you."

Makhosazana commented:

"Love them, but I must be prepared to wear them for a month; only then it's done."

Bucie Mkhathini simply said:

"Mr Price understands our situation economically wise."

Source: Briefly News