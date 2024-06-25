Johannesburg Woman Wows Mzansi With Stylish Mr Price Outfits, Netizens Ready to Get BBL
- A lady plugged South Africans with Mr Price outfits, and online users were in awe of the clothing
- In the video, the hun showed off various fashion pieces she came across in the store, and the clip gained a massive attraction
- Social media users loved the stunner's plug as they flooded the comments section inquiring for more fashion tips
One woman in the city of gold had Mzansi netizens going wild in the comments section after she unveiled her Mr Price outfits in a video.
Johannesburg woman shows off Mr Price fit
This babe shared a stunning fit from Mr Price that left peeps drooling. The young hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @thikkompi, showed off a denim jumpsuit that fit her body quite nicely.
The stylish fashion piece showed off her hourglass figure and had netizens ready to get BBL. With one person cracking a joke saying:
"Let me go get a BBL quickly; I’m jealous, shame."
@thikkompi also unveiled beautiful high heels that the shop was selling, leaving many impressed by her attractive plug. The clip grabbed the attention of online users, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Take a look at the lady's video below:
SA loves the woman's plug
Mzansi netizens were impressed by the lady's hook-up. Some took to the comments section to inquire about more fashion tips, while others simply gushed over her body.
Linako Ngcobo gushed over the lady, saying:
"Baby, Mr Price is putting you ON. You look bommbbbb!!! Thina safuneka siqale egymini sinenteshe."
Faith expressed:
"Mr price did you right here....but that does apply to everyone."
Bonnie was impressed:
"Yoh yoh yoh omphile weeeeh ausi that denim jumpsuit look sooooooo good on you. Definitely influenced tomorrow morning I'm getting it."
Z’hlobo commented:
"But does the outfit come with the body?"
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
