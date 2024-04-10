A young lady took to TikTok to showcase what she found at PEP Home, and people were amazed

The video of the stunner generated many views along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok

South Africans rushed to the comments section to gush over the woman's item and thanked her for her plug

A young lady from Johannesburg shared a home plug on social media and peeps loved it. The video went viral online.

A young lady plugged netizens with helpful PEP Home items. Image: @noluthandozuma

Source: TikTok

Woman shares PEP Home plug

The winter season will soon be upon us, and many people are preparing for it. @noluthandozuma had her viewers covered as she took to TikTok to showcase what she got for just R100 at PEP Home.

In the TikTok video shared by @noluthandozuma, one can see a stunning white fleece blanket she purchased at PEP Home. She revealed in her caption that she did not find any mirrors but loved her cute little blanket.

Within a few hours of publication, the video had gathered over 103K views, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the woman's plug

Many online users love to see the handy items others buy. The video of the lady went viral, and people couldn't help but agree that PEP is a treasure.

Imelda Moyo said:

"Hi mami, what are the dimensions, I want one it's gorgeous."

Xabcie wrote:

"Beautiful and so comfy."

Tasha M commented:

"Beautiful."

Nellymno added:

"It's giving expensive vibes. Beautiful."

Busisiwe Mahlangu simply said:

"Omw. so beautiful."

