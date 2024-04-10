A lash tech went viral on social media after she showcased the process of conducting her eyebrow extensions

The TikTok video gained massive attraction online, generating over 1.6 million views, thousands of likes and comments

People loved the woman's work, and they rushed to the comment section to shower her with compliments, while others expressed their thoughts

Beaming with pride, one young lady took to TikTok to rave about being the first South African lash tech to conduct an eyebrow extension.

A South African lash tech unveiled her eyebrow extensions process in a TikTok video. Image: @shugarlashpro

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her process of conducting eyebrow extension

This lash tech has become the talk of the town, and Mzansi is amped. In a TikTok video shared by @shugarlashpro, the young lady flexed how she conducts her eyebrow extension on her clients. But what captured the attention of many people was that she stated that she was the first tech in the country to do eyebrow extensions.

People online were impressed with her work, and the video became a viral hit, gathering over 1.6 million views and thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Taking to TikTok, @shugarlashpro captioned her post saying:

"You heard it here first. Get the scoop on our extension secrets."

Take a look at the woman's work of art below:

Peeps react to video

Many people took to the comments to praise the woman for her work, while others expressed their thoughts on the eyebrow extension.

Lornaloxina said:

"I m a Beautician, sometimes I laugh at things we do as women like yoooo they are so unbelievable, fun, and so satisfying."

Caramel bunny added:

"@Tebogo Hellen yah ne I’m defeated."

Tshepiso Faith Mofokeng

"We have eyebrow extension manje."

Knockout wrote:

"Actually, this looks so cool."

Busi Ngubane commented:

"Love this."

Miley simply said:

"Enough is enough."

South African woman's eyelash extension disaster goes viral on TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that a woman's eye was left infected and burning after she botched an eyelash extension all on her own, and the video went viral on TikTok.

The footage shared by @ella_minee on the video platform shows the young lady getting her lashes removed, which have been infected. The woman can be seen holding her hands as the beautician embarks on the journey to get her off her eyes. The stunner was in an excruciating amount of pain while removing her lashes.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News