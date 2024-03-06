A stunning lady decided to do her lash extension, but it went totally wrong, and peeps are worried

In the video, one can see the stunner's infected eye doubled in size and leaked pus, which left people in shock

The online community reacted to the woman's clip as they rushed to her comments section to express their concerns

A woman's eye was left infected and burning after she botched an eyelash extension all on her own, and the video went viral on TikTok.

A South African lady unveiled how she got the infected eyelashes off in a TikTok video. Image:@ella_minee

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her infected lashes on TikTok

The footage shared by @ella_minee on the video platform shows the young lady getting her lashes removed, which have been infected. The woman can be seen holding her hands as the beautician embarks on the journey to get her off her eyes. The stunner was in an excruciating amount of pain while removing her lashes.

The stunner stated in her comment section that she had the lashes for three days; however, it began to irritate her.

"I had them for like three days, and they were causing eye irritation, so I had to go and remove them, and the process of removing is not for the week eye iyaxhopha leyanto," she said.

The young lady's video gathered over 279K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi react to the woman's clip

The video of the young lady caused quite a stir online as many people flocked to the woman's comment section to express their concerns while others shared their own lash experiences.

Inaminkosi said:

"Yohh I thought that you put glue and you could no longer open your eyes."

Deborah added:

"Am I the only one who is still wondering cause wow."

Precious Cargo advised:

"Maam buy the lash remover from Takealot lashes are cute, but they irritate quickly I stay with mine for almost 1-2 weeks."

Mpho shared

"I don’t have enough lashes because of lash extensions nami nje no more."

Buhle mbala simply said:

"Bathong."

