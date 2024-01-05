A woman shared a video on TikTok video detailing a crisis she went through after getting eyelash extensions

The video details how she suffered an allergic reaction to the product used

The internet came to the rescue in the comments by showing her love and support, with others scared that it might happen to them

A TikTokker posted a video sharing her experience going through an allergic reaction following eyelash extensions. Source: @ministunna

Everyone goes through an aesthetic malfunction, whether a bad haircut or fashion trouble, but only a few think it should compromise your health. But TikTokker ministunna_ shared the harrowing experience of having a bad reaction to an eyelash extension she had done.

Eyelash hell

The video was posted showing her eyes going bright red following the extensions. Her eyelash technician recommended eye drops to stop the itching, but they caused an allergic reaction before she decided to remove the extensions.

Comments to the rescue

The video's comments section was entirely supportive, with some sharing their experiences with eyelash extensions gone wrong while others explained what happened.

Dee wrote:

"I wore them once years ago and was blinking like crazy ...Never Again! Everything ain't for everybody"

Madelen shared her experience:

"My eyes go red every time I get lashes I’m pretty sure I’m allergic to the glue."

Leondra said:

"I had the same reaction ... it went away after three days, but I never tried it again "

DejaVoo_22 gave her a boost at the end:

"Baby, we were not prepared for that blonde bombshell. You slid in there "

Brianna had an explanation:

"It’s a chemical burn from not having your eyes all the way closed."

