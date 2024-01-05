One mom decided to have fun with her baby in a TikTok video that went viral after making many people laughing

A woman went viral after making a TikTok video of her child. The baby became a viral sensation to her hilarious mother.

A TikTok video showed a woman who put eyelashes on her daddy daughter and made people laugh. Image: TikTok / @thedorbs / Getty Images / my mile / 500px

The video posted on TikTok showed that the kid got more than 5 million likes. Thousands of people flooded the comments to make jokes.

Baby goes viral with TikTok video

A woman on TikTok @thedorbs posted a video of her child. The post went viral after she placed a giant pair of lashes on her daughter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens amused by baby with lashes

Many people thought the baby looked like she wasn't happy about the eyelashes. Online users commented with hilarious takes

Mrs Habu Maina said:

"The baby is trying to understand what’s happening to her."

Miss Philscommented:

"When slay queens finally give birth."

Tati wrote:

"How can they take us new parents seriously?"

Shayla wondered:

"But why is it so cute?"

ylian. joked:

"She looked at you like she wanted to fight."

Woman puts giant braid on baby

A woman wanted to match her daughter. She did their hair the same and turned heads.

Girl's wig install sparks debate on child beauty standards

Briefly News previously reported that an African mother caused a stir on social media when she put a full-frontal lace wig on her toddler daughter.

A TikTok video shared by @looks.by.dohby shows the child getting a lace wig installed as the hairdresser applies glue to her hairline and does the process of installing the hairpiece.

Although whether or not a parent chooses to put their child in a wig is completely up to them, many netizens called out the mother for being inappropriate. Others said she indirectly taught her child that her natural looks were not good enough.

