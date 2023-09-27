A little girl went viral after putting on a dance show that got a lot of South Africans' attention

The cute kid left many in awe as she danced like someone beyond her years to a viral song on TikTok

Many people enjoyed watching the kid have a good time dancing to an amapiano banger on camera

A little kid was a viral hit because of her dance moves. Netizens thought seeing the kid do the most to a beat was cute.

A TikTok video shows a baby dancing to amapiano, and many were entertained. Image: @k1ll.3mih1e

Source: TikTok

The video of the child dancing received over a quarter of a million likes in one day. TikTok viewers left on the video.

Child goes TikTok viral

@k1ll.3mih1e posted a video of a little girl who did a cute dance routine in a TikTok video. Watch the clip below:

South Africans love cute kid

Many people thought the adorable child made all the right moves. Many were entertained by the cutie's epic moves.

Read the funny comments below:

Iamkatharina said:

"Definition of “I gave birth to my ancestor”

julietar wrote:

"How old is this baby again."

Chrisseldacommented:

"The little crocs."

DisnormalBoy added:

"She’s a certified groovist already and she drinks savanna she’s very good at organising Stoko."

patrick_mondi joked:

Nkosazana's daughter in the making."

user480875131603 was amused:

"It’s that Leg, lift for me achiiiiiiiiii woza wena Minister of Crayons."

People love to see videos of dancing child

Online users are often delighted when they see people who can dance. People are especially delighted to see a child nail a routine.

