A Johannesburg resident's champagne mishap has become an instant sensation in South Africa, leaving peeps in stitches

The video captures a celebratory moment gone wrong when a champagne bottle unexpectedly sprays, soaking one of the lady's friends

The friend's reaction was a priceless moment that made this video trend resonate with viewers who appreciate the lighthearted humour

A lady was accidentally sprayed with champagne and her reaction was caught on video. Images: @kabbydithipe

Source: TikTok

A recent champagne celebration took an unexpected turn, creating a viral moment that has South Africa's TikTok community laughing.

Failed champagne celebration

The video capturing the champagne mishap has taken the internet by storm, with viewers unable to contain their amusement at the friend's priceless reaction. The video was posted by user @kabbydithipe on her TikTok page.

The video, which has garnered thousands of likes and shares, stars two friends enjoying a night out. As the one lady pops open a bottle of champagne to mark the occasion, things quickly go sideways. With an unexpected burst of fizz, the enthusiastic pop sends champagne spraying uncontrollably, drenching one of the friends from head to toe.

What sets this video apart, however, is not the mishap itself but the friend's reaction. Watch the video below:

Mzansi can't stop laughing at the video

TikTok users across South Africa have joined in on the laughter, sharing the video and creating humorous takes on the incident. Many praised the cute bond they shared.

People flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts:

@Paballo "Ironwoman" Kgware shared:

"This is so cute . I love how sincere chommi 1 is and how chommi 2 didn’t overreact over an accident."

@Tshepiso_Tinky joked:

"WHEN I CATCH YOU!!!"

@user9080023368352 laughed:

"It's the Chommie relax'a for me."

@blessingmashaba76 said:

"This is genuine friendship. Chomi didn’t overreact."

@sanda_m22 reacted:

"Yho I love this. Made me question one of my friends, I know it wouldn’t have ended well."

@ shared:

"They’re both so cute, okay?"

@SireLinda said:

How she got scared after that shows me she’s a true friend. And the second chommie is a vibe."

