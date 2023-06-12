A video of two women enjoying their friendship was a hit on TikTok as they danced in front of their near-identical cars

The women were in a groovy mood as they celebrated their luxurious lives by displaying their whips

People left a lot of comments about the women each having Mercedes-Benz and being on par in lifee

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Two friends were extremely happy to have similar cars. The duo went to talk viral as they showed off luxury Mercs.

A TikTok video shows friends, each with their own Mercedes Benz dancing to display their whips. Image: @sinothile_mthiya

Source: TikTok

The video of the women got thousands of likes. Online users had a lot to say about the happy pair who were doing the most with their fancy cars.

Two friends in TikTok video shows off their Mercedes-Benz cars

@sinothile_mthiya posted a video of herself dancing with her friend. The video was fascinating because they were dancing next to their two Mercedes-Benz. Watch the cute clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans love to see TikTok video of friends living the soft life

Many people love seeing successful women. The ladies with matching cars had many people applauding them. The two were inspiring as people could that becoming part of #Girlswith Merc is possible to achieve.

Nelisiwekay_ said:

"Love it when women are winning as a team."

UnaPfunzoZwavhu joked:

"Me and my bestie we have similar pump shoes."

Khanya was inspired:

"Give me five more years I’ll be driving a Merc."

Empress_Maudè applauded:

"Girls with Mercs."

Your Christian Big Sis commented:

"Invite me ladies, I have a similar car."

Gorgeous babe buys lush new Mercedes-Benz, Mzansi peeps help her celebrate

Briefly News previously reported that being able to buy yourself a boujee car is a big deal. So, when a woman picked up her new Mercedes-Benz, she screamed it from the social media rooftops.

With so many troublesome things going on in Mzansi and the world at large, seeing wins like this puts a little sparkle back into life.

Instagram user Tsidi Ngubane shared an exciting clip in which she showed off her lush new whip. Dressed to impress, sis almost outshone her new ride.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News