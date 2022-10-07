A gorgeous Mzansi woman picked up her new Mercedes-Benz and she just couldn’t contain her excitement

Instagram user Tsidi Ngubane took to Instagram to show off her new ride, bursting with pride and gratitude

Her people flooded the comment section with so much joy, congratulating the babe on her new wheels

Being able to buy yourself a boujee car is a big deal. So, when a woman picked up her shiny new Mercedes-Benz, she screamed it from the social media rooftops.

Instagram user Tsidi Ngubane is now rolling in a stunning Mercedes-Benz. Image: Instagram / Tsidi Ngubane

Source: Instagram

With so many troublesome things going on in Mzansi, and the world at large, seeing wins like this puts a little sparkle back into life.

Instagram user Tsidi Ngubane shared an exciting clip in which she showed off her lush new whip. Dressed to impress, sis almost outshone her new ride.

Babes, congrats!

Social media users shower the stunner with love

This is a big win, and Tsidi’s people and some strangers were there to help her celebrate. It is so empowering to see others happy for another person’s happiness.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

@keitumetse_lerato said:

“When I grow up I wanna be like you- congratulations ”

@boipelophagoo said:

“Yessss maaaammm❤️❤️. A HUGE CONGRATULATIONS! Please take care of this baby.”

@tema.swati said:

“ congratulations. This is so beautiful.”

@dudu.dube.masuku said:

“Congratulation sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@yolanda_mashabela said:

“Eyyyy congratulations sister ❤❤I'm flattered.”

Source: Briefly News