Marrying his best friend filled one Mzansi man with great pride, and he just had to share the awesome news

Twitter user @t4low turned his bestie into his wife and celebrated by sharing pictures on social media

Many people were overcome with emotion when looking at the pictures and let the couple know they are perfect for one another

Finding your soul mate is something some spend a lifetime searching for. One man was lucky enough to have found him, and he made her his wife.

Twitter user @t4low shared pictures of his recent wedding, overflowing with gratitude. Image: Twitter / @t4low

They always say that you should marry your best friend as looks fade and the older you get, the quieter life becomes. Our guy couldn’t feel more blessed to have done just that.

Twitter user @t4low proudly announced his matrimony on social media. He dropped a few breathtaking pictures from the day when he turned his bestie into his wife.

My man, congratulations!

“I made my best friend a wife. ❤”

Social media people gush over the stunning couple

There is no denying that true love exists between these two, you can just see it. Seeing them so happy had many flooding the comment section with good wishes. Ah, love is just so beautiful, man.

Take a look at a few of the heartfelt comments:

@XolileXolee said:

“More more blessings home boi ❤️❤️❤️”

@EconomicsMoghel said:

“This is beautiful, congratulations and take good care of each other!”

@LondonRSA said:

“✊Congrats guys... I can’t wait nami ukuthatha lendlela nengane yomuntu eyazi ukuphatha umntu kahle.❤”

@mamello_nomonde said:

“Congratulations…. Yoooh the love both your outfits BUT the traditional outfit ”

@Mogoshi8 said:

“Congratulations buddy and it was beautiful.”

