Fan-favourite actress Meme Ditshego, who passed away this past week, publicly shared her admiration for her husband, Samson Khumalo

The Ga Re Dumele and The Coconuts star celebrated her husband, who currently stars in Skeem Saam as Bra Boikie

South Africans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the 60-year-old comedian and award-winning actress

Award-winning actress Meme Ditshego, who was married to Skeem Saam actor Samson Khumalo, often celebrated her husband's achievements on social media.

Ditshego, who passed away on Wednesday, 25 June, due to a short illness, starred opposite her real-life husband, Samson Khumalo, on Mnet's comedy series, The Coconuts.

The late actress previously took to her Instagram account to celebrate Khumalo's latest role on SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam as a corrupt businessman, Bra Boikie.

Ditshego previously shared a photo of Khumalo and captioned it, "Legend."

According to media reports, Ditshego was married to Khumalo, who was her TV husband from The Coconuts.

The 60-year-old played the role of Joyce Mlambo on the comedy show, while Khumalo portrayed the character of Percy Mlambo.

South Africans mourn the actress

@MissLuu_nje replied:

"I remember seeing her for the first time on my screen; she was on Ga Re Dumele. RIP Mama, Meme Ditshego."

@olga_ramphalile wrote:

"Oh man, may she rest in peace."

@SiweM_ responded:

"Bathong Josephine wa Ratau (Ratau's wife), Mmaga Jane (Jane's mother). Rest in peace Mama."

@moagi_masike wrote:

"The woman who made us laugh on 'Ga Re Dumele'. Peaceful rest Mama."

@HendriccahM said:

"May her soul rest in eternal peace. My deepest condolences to her family and friends."

@Chle_cee replied:

"Man, she killed her role on the sitcom, The Coconuts."

@DilotsaT wrote:

"Ao banna. Another one from the Cobrizi cast. Her voice and facial expressions always cracked me up."

@G_M_Dlamini responded:

"She made me laugh at Ga Re Dumele. She'll be dearly missed for putting smiles on our faces. May she rest in peace, and my heartfelt condolences to her friends and family."

@Tlhalefo_Leisa responded:

"I loved her humour TF so much. I wouldn’t be sure watching her shows if anything she did was scripted. RIP icon."

@mot74212 wrote:

"Has anyone checked on Rratau? Shame, may her soul rest in peace."

@mvfvckvdve said:

"R.I.P. Mme Meme. Her role as Joyce in The Coconuts is forever my favourite."

Shames may her soul rest in peaceCobrizi and Ga Re Dumele veteran South African actress Meme Ditshego dies aged 60

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this June that legendary award-winning South African actress Meme Ditshego has died at the age of 60.

Ditshego, known for her role on SABC2 sitcom Ga Re Dumele, passed away on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.

Fans of the actress and industry colleagues took to social media on Thursday, 26 June 2025, to bid farewell to the star.

Briefly News spoke to grief counsellor Paula Quinsee, who shared how individuals can deal with their grief.

