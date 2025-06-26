Legendary award-winning South African actress Meme Ditshego has died at the age of 60

Ditshego, known for her role on SABC2 sitcom Ga Re Dumele, passed away on Wednesday 25 June 2025

Fans of the actress and industry colleagues took to social media on Thursday 26 June 2025 to bid farewell to the star

Meme Ditshego's death aged 60 was confirmed by her management. Image: memeditshego0

The South African film industry has been plunged into mourning again following the death of veteran actress Meme Ditshego at the age of 60. The actress was known for her role as Joyce Mlambo on the M-Net sitcom The Coconuts and most recently as Teresia's Mother on Cobrizi.

Ditshego’s management, Eye Media Artists Talent Agent, confirmed her passing in a statement released on Thursday, 26 June 2025. According to the statement, Meme Ditshego died on Wednesday evening, 25 June 2025.

“It is with deep sorrow and reverence that we announce the passing of Meme Ditshego — a beloved South African actress, legendary comedic talent, and a true veteran of our screen and stage. Meme passed away on the evening of 25 June 2025, leaving behind a legacy that spans decades and generations. She was a pioneer of performance — a woman whose vibrant spirit, sharp wit, and undeniable presence brought life to every role she played,” part of the statement reads.

Meme Ditshego's legacy remembered following her death

Her management paid their condolences to her family during this painful time and requested the public give to give Ditshego’s family space, love, and time to grieve and process the actress’ passing.

Briefly News will give an update on Meme Ditshego’s cause of death, memorial and funeral services as soon as they are made available.

Meme Ditshego appeared on major productions across SABC, eTV, Netflix, and MultiChoice. Her longest role was in the SABC2 sitcom Ga Re Dumele where she starred as Josephine Ratau from 2010 to 2013. She also made an appearance on Muvhango Season 1 and on the just ended Mzansi Magic show, Cobrizi, whose lead actor Presley Chweneyagae recently passed away.

Fans and colleagues mourn Meme Ditshego's passing

Entertainment blogger Actor Spaces mourned the death of Meme Ditshego with a poignant Instagram post. The post was captioned:

“The heart of our industry mourns the loss of legendary Meme Ditshego. To speak of her work is to speak of truth. She carried our stories gently. She made us laugh thoughtfully and reminded us that performance is a form of love. Thank you Mme, for giving so generously, for showing us what it truly means to honour the craft. Rest In Power, Mme Meme Ditshego.”

Fans and industry colleagues filled the comments with condolence messages.

Here are some of the reactions:

refilwemodiselle asked:

“No, no, no! What is this 💔💔💔💔💔! Come on man God. Mama Meme 😞🕊️🕯️🙏🏻”

azoladayile said:

“Oh, wow man. Such sad news. A very talented thespian alright. MHSRIP.”

lalatuku replied:

“Ah man Ous Meme. Rest well and in peace my mother on Ga re Dumele. 😭😭💔🕊️”

nkatekonkati1 questioned:

“Awoa guys 💔 what’s happening in the entertainment industry 🥺💔”

sza_black shared:

“May her soul RIP🕊️😭really enjoyed her role as Mmage Jane on Garedumele.”

Fans and colleagues mourned Meme Ditshego following her death. Image: memeditshego0

Friend shares Presley Chweneyagae's final moments

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Presley Chweneyagae's friend shared the actor's last moments before he passed away.

The River and 90 Plein Street star who passed away at the age of 40 was buried on Saturday, 7 June 2025.

Chweneyagae's close friend, MV Sgudla, revealed at his funeral service on Saturday that he was with the actor when he took his last breath.

The SABC shared a video of the friend's speech on YouTube where he recalled being there moments moments before Chweneyagae died.

